5 things about AI you may have missed today: Samsung to provide AI training, Truecaller eyes AI to fight fraud, more

AI roundup: Samsung launched a new program at the Visvesvaraya Technological University that will provide upskilling and training opportunities to over 1100 students about AI and IoT to make them future-ready. For growth and to combat fraud, Truecaller CEO said the company is turning to AI. Know what happened in the world of AI today.

1. Samsung Innovation Campus' programme launched to train 1100 youth in AI and IoT

Samsung Semiconductor India Research announces the Samsung Innovation Campus programme at the Visvesvaraya Technological University to enhance the skills of youths in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to make them future-ready. The program aims to upskill 1100 undergraduate engineering students across Karnataka. A PTI report stated, “The pilot project between SSIR and VTU is an effort to equip students with knowledge and skills of cutting-edge technologies, contributing to the growth of the technology ecosystem in Karnataka.”

2. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar calls for transparency in AI regulations

During Mumbai Tech Week, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted the need for transparent rules to create economic growth while emphasising the use of AI in various sectors such as healthcare. Chandrasekhar said, “We intend to exploit AI to its fullest for achieving the goals of our economic growth, ensuring that AI makes a big impact on healthcare and drug discovery, as well as on agriculture and farmer productivity. Use cases are not about having bragging rights to compete with ChatGPT.” According to ANI report.

3. Samsung integrates Galaxy AI features in Bixby

Samsung has integrated the new Galaxy AI features into its virtual assistant Bixby - these were available for the Galaxy S24 series earlier. Bixby will now be able to conduct tasks for Call Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Note Assist and Interpreter. The feature will work in Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish languages. Users just have to say, “Hi Bixby” to activate the voice assistant, according to the Samsung Newsroom blog.

4. CEO Alan Mamedi says Truecaller will focus on AI to prevent fraud

While sharing the fourth quarter revenue numbers, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi said the company is developing AI features for the app to combat fraud and that this will help the platform gain a larger user base. Mamedi said, “During 2024 we will increase our focus to develop AI-based features to prevent fraud, grow our user base and recurring revenues with the long-term ambition to make them a much larger share of our total revenues,” according to a press release.

5. RetinAI launched “Discovery” its new AI tool for clinics

RetinAI announces its new AI tool called “Discovery” which will focus on addressing the needs of Ophthalmologists and Optometrists. The tool is capable of accelerating clinical decision workflows, teleophthalmology management, referral decisions and patient management. The tool will empower physicians to optimize treatments and provide patients with detailed information. It will help improve patient engagement and quality of care, according to a press release.

Also, read other top stories today:

iPhone 16 Pro leak! The upcoming Apple iPhone may come in new titanium color options. Know what the latest rumor says. Dive in here.

Clone games! AI tools are being used in video game studios to generate synthetic voice clones for characters, potentially replacing human actors. Some actors are skeptical, while others, like Andy Magee, see it as an opportunity for new acting experiences if fairly compensated. Check what this automation drive is all about here.

AI Set to Be A Big Tech Monopoly! For all the competition that was spurred by the launch of ChatGPT, most new players will likely fold. The costs of doing business are too high for them to survive on their own, leaving Google, Microsoft in full control. Check it all out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!