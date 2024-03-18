 5 Things about AI you may have missed today: South Korea highlights AI risk, Qualcomm unveils new AI chipset, more | Tech News
By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 18:48 IST
AI roundup: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol highlights the risk of AI to democracy at a global summit. Yeol talked about how fake news and disinformation are being spread with the use of AI and how it could create a big threat. In other news, Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with the ability to support on-device generative AI. Know more about such AI news today, March 18, 2024.

  1. South Korean President speaks about AI risk

South Korea is conducting the third Summit for Democracy in which the president of the country discusses how AI has been affecting human rights and democracy. Yeol also accused  Russia and China of encouraging misinformation campaigns. Yeal at the summit said, “Fake news and disinformation based on artificial intelligence and digital technology not only violates individual freedom and human rights but also threatens democratic systems,” according to a Reuters report

2. Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with gen AI capabilities

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset for the next generation of flagship smartphones jas been unveiled. The chipset will support on-device generative AI features, Wi-Fi 7, HD sound, spatial audio, up to 200MP camera, and more. The chipset is powered by  30 large language models (LLM) including Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 and Gemini Nano. The Hindu reported that Xiaomi will be the first smartphone brand to integrate the newly announced processor. The chipset will also power smartphones of Honor, iQOO, and Realme. 

3. Infinix Note 40 series announced with AI features

Infinix announced its new Note 40 series which includes Note 40, Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro and the Note 40 Pro Plus. The devices come with several AI features such as Active Halo AI lighting, Folax, Ask AI, AI wallpaper generator and more. The series is powered by Dimensity 7020 and Helio G99 chipset enabling the device to support advanced AI features, according to the Press release

4. Legal action taken against AI voice clone startup

London-based AI startup called Jammable which specialises in cloning the voices of famous celebrities is now facing serious legal action due to copyright issues from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). General counsel at the BPI said, “Jammable, and a growing number of others like them, are misusing AI technology by taking other people's creativity without permission and making fake content.  In so doing, they are endangering the future success of British musicians and their music,” according to a UKTN report

5. Kubiya.ai announces AI Agents for Platform Engineering

Kubiya.ai a DevOps automation company unveils its new “DevOps Digital Agents” for Platform Engineering. The AI agents claim to carry out complex tasks, queries, and operations. The tool will empower users by enabling end-to-end process automation, providing organizations with increased productivity and improved SLAs.Additionally, the AI agent is reported to provide enterprise-grade security and architecture to bring trust and reliability, according to a press release.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 18:48 IST
