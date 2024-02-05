5 things about AI you may have missed today: TCS partners with Europ assistance, Birlasoft unveils Cogito, and more

TCS partners with Europ assistance for AI-driven IT transformation; Birlasoft unveils Cogito, a transformative generative AI platform; Generative AI raises job loss concerns in entertainment industry; Taylor Swift deepfakes stemmed from online AI challenge, reports Graphika- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. TCS partners with Europ assistance for AI-driven IT transformation

TCS secures a multi-year contract with Europ Assistance, becoming its strategic partner to revamp the global IT operating model. The collaboration emphasises co-innovation using AI and ML, employing TCS's ignio AIOps solution to enhance operational resilience and business agility. The partnership aims to empower Europ Assistance with actionable insights, improving productivity, availability, and scalability across its global operations. Hemakiran Gupta, Head of Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, Europe, TCS, expresses excitement about the transformative journey, CNBC TV18 reported.

2. Birlasoft unveils Cogito: A transformative generative AI platform

Birlasoft, part of the CK Birla Group, introduces Cogito, a comprehensive Generative AI platform aiming to revolutionise enterprises. With a focus on innovation, optimization, and automation, Cogito is designed to enhance decision-making, automate processes, and improve overall business performance. The platform stems from Birlasoft's strategic collaboration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, aligning with CK Birla Group's $2.9 billion initiatives in Generative AI innovation, according to a Livemint report.

3. Generative AI raises job loss concerns in entertainment industry

Generative AI, particularly in film and animation, is anticipated to result in more job losses, according to CVL Economics. A survey of 300 leaders across six entertainment industries revealed that 75 percent cited Gen AI tools contributing to job elimination, reduction, or consolidation within their divisions. Sound designers, music editors, audio technicians, and songwriters are among the roles expected to be affected, with 55 percent, 40 percent, and 33 percent of leaders expressing concerns, respectively, Financial Express reported.

4. Taylor Swift deepfakes stem from online AI challenge, reports Graphika

The recent explicit Taylor Swift deepfakes, circulating on social media, trace back to an online challenge aimed at circumventing safety mechanisms preventing the creation of inappropriate AI-generated images. 4chan users engaged in daily competitions to discover ways to bypass filters on image-generation services like Microsoft Designer and OpenAI's DALL-E. Graphika's analysis reveals the disturbing trend, emphasising the broader issue of non-consensual AI-generated intimate images affecting various individuals, Bloomberg reported.

5. Huawei slows Mate 60 production amid high demand for AI chips

High demand for Huawei's AI chips, coupled with manufacturing challenges, prompts the Chinese tech giant to prioritise AI over premium Mate 60 smartphone production. Huawei faces low yield rates in the facility producing Ascend AI and Kirin chips. This reveals the impact of U.S. restrictions on AI chip sales to China and Huawei's struggle since 2019 sanctions. The move reflects Huawei's ongoing efforts amid a Sino-U.S. technological standoff, according to a Reuters report.

Also, read these top stories today:

