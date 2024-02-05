 5 things about AI you may have missed today: TCS partners with Europ assistance, Birlasoft unveils Cogito, and more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: TCS partners with Europ assistance, Birlasoft unveils Cogito, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: TCS partners with Europ assistance, Birlasoft unveils Cogito, and more

TCS partners with Europ assistance for AI-driven IT transformation; Birlasoft unveils Cogito, a transformative generative AI platform and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 05 2024, 19:32 IST
Valentine’s Day gift ideas: OnePlus to Apple, check out the best earbuds available
artificial intelligence
1/5 OnePlus Buds Pro 2: The earbuds come with Spatial Audio and a Dynamic head-tracking feature for an immersive sound experience. It is powered by Buds Smart Scene Noise Cancellation 2.0 with up to 48dB Ultra-wide frequency noise cancellation system with personalized ANC. It offers  up to 40 hours of battery with quick charging of 10 minutes for 3 hours of use. (Amazon)
artificial intelligence
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: The earbuds offer 24-bit high-quality sound with intelligent ANC and 3 high SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) microphones. It provides realistic sound with intelligent 360 Audio and it offers up to 5 hours of continuous playtime with ANC on and up to 18 hours in the cradle.  (Amazon)
artificial intelligence
3/5 Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): The Apple earbuds feature a MagSafe Charging Case for a lasting experience. The buds support 2x more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode,  Adaptive Audio, and much more to enhance your listening experience. It is powered with an upgraded H2 chip for effective noise cancellation and three-dimensional sound.  (Amazon)
artificial intelligence
4/5 Sony LinkBuds: The Hi-Res Truly wireless headphones come with some unique offerings providing users with a great sound experience. It offers high-quality noise cancelling and natural ambient sound. It also comes with a speak-to-chat that will automatically pause the music when you start a conversation. For lasting performance, it claims to offer up to 2 hours of battery life (Amazon)
artificial intelligence
5/5 Bose QuietComfort: The earbuds come with Bose Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology so your focus stays intact while listening to music, podcasts, or videos. It enables users to personalize noise-cancelling levels so they stay aware of their surroundings. It claims to offer up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge. (Amazon)
artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, February 5. (Pixabay)

TCS partners with Europ assistance for AI-driven IT transformation; Birlasoft unveils Cogito, a transformative generative AI platform; Generative AI raises job loss concerns in entertainment industry; Taylor Swift deepfakes stemmed from online AI challenge, reports Graphika- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. TCS partners with Europ assistance for AI-driven IT transformation

TCS secures a multi-year contract with Europ Assistance, becoming its strategic partner to revamp the global IT operating model. The collaboration emphasises co-innovation using AI and ML, employing TCS's ignio AIOps solution to enhance operational resilience and business agility. The partnership aims to empower Europ Assistance with actionable insights, improving productivity, availability, and scalability across its global operations. Hemakiran Gupta, Head of Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, Europe, TCS, expresses excitement about the transformative journey, CNBC TV18 reported

2. Birlasoft unveils Cogito: A transformative generative AI platform

Birlasoft, part of the CK Birla Group, introduces Cogito, a comprehensive Generative AI platform aiming to revolutionise enterprises. With a focus on innovation, optimization, and automation, Cogito is designed to enhance decision-making, automate processes, and improve overall business performance. The platform stems from Birlasoft's strategic collaboration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, aligning with CK Birla Group's $2.9 billion initiatives in Generative AI innovation, according to a Livemint report

3. Generative AI raises job loss concerns in entertainment industry

Generative AI, particularly in film and animation, is anticipated to result in more job losses, according to CVL Economics. A survey of 300 leaders across six entertainment industries revealed that 75 percent cited Gen AI tools contributing to job elimination, reduction, or consolidation within their divisions. Sound designers, music editors, audio technicians, and songwriters are among the roles expected to be affected, with 55 percent, 40 percent, and 33 percent of leaders expressing concerns, respectively, Financial Express reported

4. Taylor Swift deepfakes stem from online AI challenge, reports Graphika

The recent explicit Taylor Swift deepfakes, circulating on social media, trace back to an online challenge aimed at circumventing safety mechanisms preventing the creation of inappropriate AI-generated images. 4chan users engaged in daily competitions to discover ways to bypass filters on image-generation services like Microsoft Designer and OpenAI's DALL-E. Graphika's analysis reveals the disturbing trend, emphasising the broader issue of non-consensual AI-generated intimate images affecting various individuals, Bloomberg reported

5. Huawei slows Mate 60 production amid high demand for AI chips

High demand for Huawei's AI chips, coupled with manufacturing challenges, prompts the Chinese tech giant to prioritise AI over premium Mate 60 smartphone production. Huawei faces low yield rates in the facility producing Ascend AI and Kirin chips. This reveals the impact of U.S. restrictions on AI chip sales to China and Huawei's struggle since 2019 sanctions. The move reflects Huawei's ongoing efforts amid a Sino-U.S. technological standoff, according to a Reuters report. 

Also, read these top stories today:

Elon Musk's Neuralink Troubles Over? Well, Neuralink's challenges are far from over. Implanting a device in a human is just the beginning of a decades-long clinical project beset with competitors, financial hurdles and ethical quandaries. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Cybercriminals Pull Off Deepfake Video Scam! Scammers tricked a multinational firm out of some $26 million by impersonating senior executives using deepfake technology, Hong Kong police said Sunday, in one of the first cases of its kind in the city. Know how they did it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised to families of children exploited online. But that is not enough. Here is what lawmakers in the US must push social media companies to do now. Dive in here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 19:31 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets