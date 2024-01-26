Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: US Intelligence pursues safe AI, YouTube cracks down on AI celeb scam ads

5 things about AI you may have missed today: US Intelligence pursues safe AI, YouTube cracks down on AI celeb scam ads

US Intelligence pursues safe AI amid China tech competition, YouTube takes down 1,000 plus AI-generated celebrity scam ads amid deepfake concerns, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 26 2024, 20:28 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 26. (Unsplash)

US Intelligence pursues the goal of safe AI amid China tech competition; YouTube takes down 1,000 plus AI-generated celebrity scam ads amid deepfake concerns; Indian Publishers push for copyright protection amid rising AI concerns; Shahid Kapoor talks AI's future impact while promoting sci-fi love story- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. US Intelligence pursues safe AI edge amid China tech competition

US intelligence agencies are turning to AI for an edge against global rivals like China, but face the challenge of ensuring its safe use. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is collaborating with companies and colleges to tap into AI's potential, particularly large-language models. The goal is to use AI tools without compromising national security, as the US seeks to harness AI in its military and intelligence efforts amid a surge in related hiring in the Washington area, CNBC TV18 reported.

2. YouTube takes down 1,000 plus AI-generated celebrity scam ads amid deepfake concerns

YouTube has removed over 1,000 deepfake scam ad videos featuring celebrities like Taylor Swift and Joe Rogan. The platform is actively combating AI-generated celebrity scam ads, with a recent crackdown on an advertising ring promoting Medicare scams. Despite millions of views, YouTube is addressing user and celebrity complaints and working to prevent the spread of non-consensual deepfake content, as seen in a recent viral incident involving Taylor Swift on another platform,  IANS reported via Telecom.com

3. Indian Publishers push for copyright protection amid rising AI concerns

Indian publishers, led by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), are urging changes to Information Technology Rules to protect against copyright violations by generative AI models. DNPA seeks fair compensation and transparency in the use of content for AI training. This move aligns with global concerns, including lawsuits against OpenAI and Microsoft in the US. As India anticipates the Digital India Act, DNPA calls for rule amendments to safeguard publishers, according to an Economics Times report.

4. Shahid Kapoor talks AI's future impact amidst promotions for sci-fi love story

Shahid Kapoor discusses the significance of AI in the future during the promotion of his new film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.' The movie features Shahid as a robot scientist exploring an improbable love story in the realm of Artificial Intelligence. Kapoor emphasises the film's aim to blend entertainment with discussions about the imminent role of AI, comparing it to past innovations like human flight by the Wright Brothers, ANI reported.

5. Meity's Republic Day tableau showcases India's AI-driven social empowerment initiatives

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Republic Day tableau highlighted India's use of artificial intelligence (AI) for social empowerment. The display featured a "female robot" symbolizing AI's role in healthcare, logistics, and education. Emphasizing AI as a kinetic enabler for socio-economic transformation, the tableau illustrated its impact on India's economy, projecting a significant contribution by 2035. Sections showcased AI applications in health, logistics, education, and assistance for visually impaired individuals, Business Standard reported.

Also read these top stories today:

Copycat? The Pokemon Company warned it plans to investigate reports that the new hit video game "Palworld" violates the intellectual copyright of its iconic franchise. Widely described as "Pokemon with Guns" when it was released last week, the makers of "Palworld" said it sold more than 8 mn copies in less than 6 days. Dive in and see what the gripe is here

Apple wins in China after all! Apple iPhone was the top-selling smartphone series in China for the first time last year, a surprisingly strong showing in the face of fierce competition. Know the exact situation here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Worry about your iPhone being stolen? Here is what you need to do now to make sure you don't get that sinking feeling. Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 26 Jan, 20:27 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon