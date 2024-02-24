5 things about AI you may have missed today: wildlife AI project gets boost, OpenAI's Sora shocks film mogul, more

Australian wildlife AI project receives $750,000 boost for wildlife identification; Abridge raises $150 mn in series C for AI clinical documentation tools; Tyler Perry halts $800 mn studio expansion amid AI job loss concerns; AI generated car free city images boost support for sustainable policies in the US- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Australian wildlife AI project receives $750,000 boost for wildlife identification

The Australian Wildlife Conservancy's AI wildlife identification project just received a big boost with a $750,000 grant from the government. The funding will triple the model's capabilities, allowing recognition of up to 120 native species. Damien Kerr, AWC's CITO, states the funds will facilitate data gathering, model training, and cloud-based AI processing. The project addresses the challenge of efficiently identifying species in camera-trap images, crucial for biodiversity surveys, Mongabay reported.

2. Abridge raises $150 mn in series C for AI clinical documentation tools

Healthtech startup Abridge secures $150 million in a Series C round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Redpoint Ventures. Valued at approximately $850 million, the Pittsburgh-based company, founded in 2018, specializes in AI-powered clinical documentation tools. Abridge collaborates with thousands of clinicians, including partnerships with the University of Kansas Health System and Yale New Haven Health System, automating clinical notes and medical conversations. The funds will be used for hiring and developing industry-specific medical AI models, according to a report by Reuters.

3. Tyler Perry halts $800 mn studio expansion amid AI job loss concerns

Tyler Perry halts an $800 million Atlanta studio expansion due to concerns over OpenAI's video generator, Sora. The film mogul was shocked by Sora's capabilities, sees potential job losses in the industry. Perry, known for the Madea film series, cites Sora's ability to create realistic footage from text prompts, eliminating the need for travel or physical sets as a big worry. The studio expansion is indefinitely on hold in response to the AI tool's impact, according to the Guardian report.

4. AI generated car free city images boost support for sustainable policies in the US

AI-generated visuals depicting car-free versions of U.S. cities play a crucial role in enhancing public backing for sustainable policies. Utilising text-to-image generative AI models, the study demonstrates that presenting re-imagined, car-free streets significantly boosts support for hypothetical sustainable transport bills. In two extensive survey studies with 3,129 participants, these visuals prove effective in influencing positive attitudes toward green policies.

5. AI system Riley monitors worker performance and boosts sales in fast food chains

The AI system Riley, used in Dairy Queen, KFC, and Taco Bell franchises, analyses video and audio data to assess workers' performance. Developed by surveillance company Hoptix, it rewards employees who excel at upselling or promoting loyalty programs with cash bonuses. Installed in about 100 stores, including KFC and Taco Bell, Riley tracks conversations, sales conversion, preparation speed, and waste. Managers use the system for coaching and identifying areas for further employee training, according to a Forbes report.