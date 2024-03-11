 5 things about AI you might have missed today: Elon Musk’s xAI to open-source Grok, AI problems hit manufacturing, more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you might have missed today: Elon Musk’s xAI to open-source Grok, AI problems hit manufacturing, more

5 things about AI you might have missed today: Elon Musk’s xAI to open-source Grok, AI problems hit manufacturing, more

AI roundup: Elon Musk-led xAI announces Grok will be an open-source tool; manufacturing CIOs face challenges in adopting AI and automation tools, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 20:27 IST
Icon
Airtel launches in-flight roaming plans - stay connected at 30,000 feet!
AI
1/6 1. Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom provider in India, has introduced in-flight roaming plans, enabling customers to stay connected during flights without extra charges. Customers on select prepaid and postpaid plans can enjoy high-speed internet, voice calls, and SMS services while airborne.  (Unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Airtel in-flight roaming pack tariffs start as low as Rs. 195. It also integrates in-flight roaming for prepaid and postpaid customers with plans starting at Rs. 2997 and Rs. 3999, respectively   (Unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Amit Tripathi, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing at Bharti Airtel, expressed his excitement about providing seamless connectivity even at 30,000 feet to customers. The initiative reflects Airtel's commitment to keeping customers connected wherever they are.  (Unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Airtel in-flight plans cover data packs ranging from 250MB to 1GB, along with allocated minutes and SMS, valid for 24 hours. This ensures customers can browse, call, and message during their entire flight duration.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Partnering with Aeromobile, Airtel guarantees top-notch connectivity across 19 airlines on various international routes, enhancing the travel experience for customers.  (Unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. To support customers further, Airtel offers round-the-clock customer service through its contact center and a dedicated WhatsApp number. Additionally, customers can manage their usage and access real-time billing details conveniently via the Airtel Thanks App.  (Unsplash)
AI
icon View all Images
Check out what happened in the world of AI today, March 11, 2024. (Bloomberg)

AI roundup: Elon Musk's AI startup xAI will open-source OpenAI rival Grok, it has been revealed today. Grok is a chatbot which was announced for X. Now, Musk says he will open-source Grok AI chatbot, which means its source code will be freely available to everyone. In other news, the manufacturing industry is struggling to integrate AI and automation into their business process. Know more about what is happening in the world of AI today.

Elon Musk announced that xAI will open-source Grok

xAI, Musk's AI startup company has announced it will make its large language model called Grok open-source, according to a Reuters report. Musk also shared a post on X saying, “This week, @xAI will open source Grok.” This comes quickly in the wake of Musk slapping a lawsuit against OpenAI for turning the nature of the Sam Altman-led company into a for-profit entity instead of the non-profit that it started out originally as.

Manufacturing CIOs facing challenges in integrating AI

While various industries benefit from advanced technologies such as AI, 98 percent of manufacturing chief information officers (CIOs) claim that data challenges are the biggest concern to innovation and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. The recent studies highlight how leaders in the manufacturing industry have been struggling to adopt AI. The report said, “Business leaders recognise that better collaboration can enhance product quality (88%) and time-to-market (86%),” according to a Tech Circle report.

Also read: Nvidia is sued by authors over AI use of copyrighted works

Gupshup says got a big boost from AI

Gupshup, a SaaS-based conversational messaging platform highlights how AI has benefited the company in client budgets for experimental digital initiatives. The report highlighted that the company experienced a 43 percent growth in revenue with 22.5 percent of increase in profits. Gaurav Kachhawa, chief product officer of Gupshup said, “As companies across industries and geographies added more business verticals, cut down on physical stores, and increased their budgets for digital channels, we saw a lot more demand for our tools,” according to a Live Mint report.

CoRover.ai unveils CoroAssist, a Secure GenAI Co-Pilot for Enterprise Information Retrieval

CoRover.ai launched its new Secure GenAI Co-Pilot called CoroAssist which is powered by BharatGPT. It is a GenAI Information Retrieval System which enterprises can use to access important information. CotoAssist utilizes an LLM-based RAG framework for the effective retrieval of accurate, real-time information from reliable sources. Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover said, “CoroAssist represents a remarkable leap forward in information retrieval for businesses. It swiftly delivers accurate, role-based information from a variety of reliable sources including websites, documents, videos, ERP/CRM systems, APIs, and more, all with proper references,” according to the press release. 

Also read: Adobe Firefly generative AI models now available on Android, iOS devices; Know all the features

Infibeam Avenues announces video AI platform - THEIA

Infibeam Avenues has launched a new Video AI Developer Platform called THEIA. The platform can be utilized in several areas such as sports analytics, media optimisation, traffic management, crowd control, insurance claims processing, optimization of manufacturing units, retail stores, and more, according to a Business Line report. Rajesh Kumar SA, CEO of Phronetic.AI, an artificial intelligence business unit of Infibeam Avenues said, “Beyond security, videos will now serve as powerful tools for enhancing productivity, workforce efficiency, and decision-making across businesses, government entities, and organizations. The era of video data transformation has begun.” 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 18:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets