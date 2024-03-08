 Adobe Firefly generative AI models now available on Android, iOS devices; Know all the features | Tech News
The New Adobe Express app is now available for Android and iOS devices with Firefly generative AI models. From generative AI fill to text-to-image, know all the features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 08 2024, 12:32 IST
Content Creation will be easier with the new Adobe Express Firefly generative AI features. (REUTERS)

In the last few months, Adobe has drastically stepped up its game by bringing generative AI features to its suite of products. Now the company has announced its mobile app version of Adobe Express which comes with Firefly generative AI features. This new feature to the app will bring ease of mobile editing and allow users to create ideas and attractive content anytime and anywhere from their smartphones. Adobe first announced its Firefly generative AI feature in September last year, now it will be bringing this smart AI capability to the mobile app, know more about the feature.

Adobe Express Firefly generative AI features

According to the Adobe blog post, the company is bringing Adobe Firefly generative AI features to the mobile app. The new Adobe Express app will simplify the process of creating content such as social media posts, posters, website banners, videos, and more. Now, the mobile app version powered by Firefly generative AI features will enable users to take advantage of Firefly Generative Fill, Text to Image and Text Effects, plus quick and video editing features directly from their mobile.

Also read: Adobe unveils Project Music GenAI Control! Create your music with just text

Adobe said, “Adobe Firefly generative AI and new mobile editing capabilities make it even faster to turn creative ideas into standout content on-the-go.” The Adobe Express can be accessed in beta for free. The company also highlighted that the tool can be used by anyone such as solopreneurs, students, teachers, small businesses and others. The Creative Cloud members of the app can easily access the creative features from Photoshop and Illustrator within Adobe Express. The app will also allow users to integrate linked files that sync in Adobe Express while editing in Creative Cloud apps. Additionally, the subscribers will have access to all the features of Adobe Express on desktop web and mobile.

It should be noted that the Adobe Express beta for Android and iOS is not compatible with all devices. The premium features will only be available in the beta version of the app and after that user will have to opt for the subscription version to advantage of these features.

First Published Date: 08 Mar, 12:32 IST
