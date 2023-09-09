Home Tech News A GLOWING YouTube button? Check what's coming to you

YouTube is testing an interesting feature where the Subscribe button in a video will begin glowing every time the creator requests people to subscribe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 16:31 IST
YouTube is working on an automatic glowing Subscribe button feature. (Unsplash)
Making it big on YouTube is a tough job. Unlike the early 2010s, when the space was still less crowded and anyone with original content and consistency could gain subscribers to become a big YouTuber, today it takes a lot more. YouTube understands this and has been working to improve its creator ecosystem to enable new accounts to gain more subscribers and grow organically. As a part of this effort, the video sharing giant is testing a cool new feature where the Subscribe button begins glowing every time the creator asks people to subscribe.

According to a report by 9to5Google, YouTube is testing this feature, where whenever the word subscribe is spoken in a video, the Subscribe button that is located right underneath the video will begin glowing, so as to draw the attention of the viewers. The feature is made to be fully automated and is lined with the voice command, which appears to be ‘subscribe'. This feature has popped up for many users in the last couple of weeks for those who have been included as a part of this test. Also read: YouTube tests new gaming feature 'Playables'

YouTube testing an automated feature

When a creator mentions the word subscribe, the edges of the white subscribe button glow red, which gives a subtle indication to the viewer about where the button is placed. At this point, the viewer can subscribe.

This feature can be helpful for those viewers who probably want to subscribe but are not mindful about it, and especially a big impact can happen to small creators, who get a lot of views but not enough subscribers.

As per the report, this feature is currently only visible on desktop and mobile apps do not support it yet. The feature is still in the testing phase, and it is not known when it might be globally released. Also read: YouTube staff expresses concern of long-form videos being ‘cannibalized'

YouTube is also testing another cool feature called Playables which will allow users to play games within the platform. Google is testing this feature with a select group of users. These games will have their own section on YouTube's main page, and you can access them on both computers and phones. Whether these games will be rolled out to a larger audience is as yet unknown.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 16:31 IST
