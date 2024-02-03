 A R Rahman on using AI in music: Not a gimmick, has to serve a purpose | Tech News
Home Tech News A R Rahman on using AI in music: Not a gimmick, has to serve a purpose

A R Rahman on using AI in music: Not a gimmick, has to serve a purpose

A R Rahman, the Oscar-winning musician, used an AI software to bring back the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a new track. Rahman believes that the use of technology should serve a purpose and not be half-baked or gimmicky.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Feb 03 2024, 12:34 IST
AI
AR Rahman uses AI software to bring back the voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed (AFP)
AI
AR Rahman uses AI software to bring back the voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed (AFP)

teThe use of technology cannot be "gimmicky" and should be done with proper permissions, says music maestro A R Rahman, who has used an AI software to recreate the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a new track.

Rahman is happy that artificial intelligence technology, which is a hot button issue in the world with many looking at it with a mix of awe and fear, allowed him to bring back the voices of his friends and past collaborators of many songs.

"(You should do it) Only when you really need it and only when you can do it. It should not be half-baked. It is not a gimmick, it's an effect and has to serve the purpose," Rahman told PTI in a virtual interview.

Bakya and Hameed are credited as playback singers for the track "Thimiri Yezhuda" in "Lal Salaam", directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 9.

The Oscar-winning musician said when he and his team decided to use AI, they knew it was important to have the consent of the two singers' families.

"We went to the families, asked permission, and they were overwhelmed and the compensation was given. These are all personality assets which they've given to the family. It's their right to say yes or no. In this case, they said yes and we used it. There's nothing objectionable for me because we took the legit permission," he added.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Internet is full of people recreating old songs with new technology and Rahman has also seen videos of AI versions of political leaders singing songs that are available on Tik Tok and Instagram.

"... It was fun to see and some of them are so real. But when you do something commercially and it's a money making thing, it's legit to go and take permission. It's important to compensate for it. So, a method has to be set and if nobody sets it, people will misuse it," he said.

"It was one of the reasons why I asked the director (Aishwarya), 'Can we do this?' And she said, 'Yes' for the movie 'Laal Salam', starring Rajinikanth. She was really happy hearing the results. In fact, now a lot of people are asking for other singers, like SP Balasubramaniam..."

Bakya, who crooned popular numbers such as the latest "Ponni Nadhi" in Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan", died in September 2022 at the age of 42. He had also sung the tracks "Pullinangal" from Rajinikanth's "2.0", "Kalame Kalame" from Vijay's "Bigil" and "Simtarangaran" from "Sarkar".

Prior to his death in 1998, Hameed worked extensively with Rahman for films such as "Gentleman", "Jeans" and "Kadhalan".

The 57-year-old musician said his attempt is similar to how cinema brings back historical figures on the big screen.

"This is not a permanent solution. I felt what if we bring them back, like movies? We brought back Gandhi ji and Subhas Chandra Bose. It is very similar to that. We bring back a voice to say an expression by taking permission and being very careful about the sentiments.

"The family is very important, the kids are important, their partners and soulmates are important. If they had said no, I wouldn't have done it. I would have said, 'no scrap it'."

The music maestro is aware of the debate surrounding artificial intelligence with the common fear being that it may lead to job losses in different industries.

He cautioned that people in leadership positions should be careful about the ethical use of technology.

"Any technology should not harm humanity. It should only enhance or better our way of work. Even if it takes one job away, it's not worth it. There will be good people and there will be bad people. Good people will do it in a legit way, the bad people would think, 'How can I avoid all the stuff and take that money?' So there is conscience involved.

"And especially people in leadership should be very careful not to take away jobs from this. It should add more jobs for human beings," he said.

Also read other top stories today:

Apple foldable coming? Apple may launch its first foldable device in 2026 or 2027, with a 7-8 inch display. Uncertainty surrounds whether it will be a foldable iPhone or iPad. Read all about it here

Love to edit photos? Here are the best for you to do so in a jiffy! Check them out here

Smartphone launch! Infinix Smart 8 features an 8+128GB variant. It boasts a 50MP AI camera, innovative design elements, and a powerful MediaTek Helio G36 Octa-Core Processor. Check it out here

Tourists visiting Paris' Eiffel Tower will now be able to book their trip to the iconic monument using UPI. Read it all here.

Beware of Hackers! A recent report has found 12 malicious apps, with 6 on the Google Play Store that are spreading malware. Know how to protect yourself from such threats. Know what is happening here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Feb, 12:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Top 5 games launching in February 2024: Suicide Squad, Skull and Bones, Helldivers 2 and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets