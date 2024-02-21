 Adobe integrates generative AI into Acrobat PDF management tool; Check out top features | Tech News
By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 21 2024, 11:21 IST
Adobe Acrobat has been one of the most used PDF management tools due to its splendid features, security, and ease of use. Now, to enhance these features and accessibility, Adobe has integrated an AI-powered conversational engine into the tool. Yes, you can talk to it now. These new AI features aim to “completely transform the digital document experience.” The generative AI feature will be seen in Reader and Acrobat workflows enabling users to understand long documents in just a matter of moments. Check out how the AI feature will benefit Adobe Acrobat users.

Adobe Acrobat generative AI features

According to an Adobe blog post, its PDF management tool Acrobat will be powered by an AI assistant which will help users get summaries of long-form documents in minutes. The AI Assistant, in the beta, will enable users to perform various smart activities such as generating summaries, answering questions, chatting with the document, and more. Adobe said, “AI Assistant is bringing generative AI to the masses, unlocking new value from the information inside the approximately 3 trillion PDFs in the world.”

According to reports, the AI assist is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning models. These models enable the tool to provide a “ deep understanding of PDF structure and content.” AI Assistant beta can now be used by Acrobat Individual, Pro and Teams users along with Acrobat Pro trialists users with no additional cost to use the AI features. The blog highlighted major AI features which will be seen in the desktop version.

The app will also be able to generate intelligent citations for easy source verification. The AI assistant will also be able to organize information into key points, email drafts, presentation content, reports, and other formats.

Adobe also highlighted the AI assistant was developed with Adobe's AI Ethics processes which will provide enterprise-grade security and information governance. The tool also ensures that the AI features are governed by data security protocols and that no customer data is stored to train its AI assistants.

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 09:29 IST
