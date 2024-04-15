 Adobe expands AI arsenal with text-to-video model, Enlists artists for data | Tech News
Home Tech News Adobe expands AI arsenal with text-to-video model, Enlists artists for data

Adobe expands AI arsenal with text-to-video model, Enlists artists for data

Adobe is widening its AI toolkit with the development of a text-to-video model, leveraging content from photographers and artists to train its system.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 07:45 IST
Icon
Adobe ventures into AI-driven content creation
Adobe ventures into AI-driven content creation, forging partnerships with creatives to enrich its text-to-video model and create lifelike scenarios. (unsplash)
Adobe ventures into AI-driven content creation
Adobe ventures into AI-driven content creation, forging partnerships with creatives to enrich its text-to-video model and create lifelike scenarios. (unsplash)

Adobe is reportedly in the process of developing an AI-powered text-to-video generation model, with plans to enhance its capabilities through the acquisition of video content from photographers and artists. The company intends to utilise this content, along with its existing library of stock images and videos, to train its AI model effectively. According to sources cited by Bloomberg, Adobe is offering an average compensation of $2.62 (approximately Rs. 220) per minute of submitted video content.
 

What is Adobe planning? 
 

Adobe has reached out to its network of photographers and artists, proposing payments of up to $120 (around Rs. 10,000) for the submission of videos. These videos are requested to feature individuals engaging in everyday activities and expressing a range of emotions, including joy and anger. It appears that Adobe aims to utilise this data to train its AI model to recognize and replicate human expressions and natural movements.

Furthermore, Adobe has requested specific types of video content, such as short clips depicting people expressing emotions and shots focusing on various aspects of human anatomy, such as hands, feet, and eyes. Additionally, the company has sought videos showing individuals interacting with objects like smartphones and gym equipment.

Documents obtained by Bloomberg emphasize the importance of adhering to guidelines regarding copyrighted material, nudity, and offensive content when submitting videos. While the average compensation offered is $2.62 per minute, some contributors may receive up to $7.25 (approximately Rs. 600) for their submitted content.
 

The rise of AI models
 

This development sheds light on the growing trend of companies investing in data procurement to train AI models, as publicly available data sources become increasingly exhausted. While some companies opt for ethical data acquisition methods, others have faced criticism for allegedly using copyrighted material sourced from social media platforms. For instance, a recent report claimed that OpenAI utilised over a million hours of transcribed data from YouTube videos to train its GPT-4 model.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 07:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: The 100 pct Bonus Top-Up event is here, check rewards
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: Grab exclusive in-game rewards now!
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 14: Unlock exclusive goodies today, like weapons, character skins, and more
I Am The Law
GTA 6 cyberpunk 2077 hybrid game- I Am The Law free demo on Steam: Check full details

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets