Icon
Home Tech News After almost being wiped out, German solar industry looks to rise again

After almost being wiped out, German solar industry looks to rise again

A decade after a wave of bankruptcies all but wiped out the German solar industry, the sector is looking to reestablish itself in the face of stiff competition from abroad.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Oct 22 2023, 09:58 IST
Icon
The pivotal role of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in crafting Aditya-L1's solar corona study payload
German solar industry
1/6 The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has announced its pivotal role in the Aditya-L1 mission. This landmark project, a collaborative effort with ISRO, aims to revolutionize our understanding of the Sun. (ISRO)
image caption
2/6 IIA's team has built the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), an important part of the seven payloads aboard Aditya-L1. VELC will uncover the mysteries of the solar corona, bringing us closer to comprehending our star. For the unaware, the solar corona is the outermost layer of the Sun. (ISRO)
image caption
3/6 "In its quest to assemble the VELC payload, IIA established India's pioneering "Class to Clean Rooms" at its CREST campus in Hosakote. This effort underscores our commitment to technological excellence," said the institution. (ISRO)
image caption
4/6 Embracing the Sun's Halo Orbit: Aditya-L1 is poised for liftoff from Sriharikota on September 2. As part of this extraordinary mission, the satellite will be positioned in a halo orbit around the first Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, offering uninterrupted solar observations. (ISRO)
image caption
5/6 Unveiling the Solar Secrets: VELC's revolutionary capabilities include simultaneous imaging, spectroscopy, and spectro-polarimetry channels. These features enable us to probe the solar corona's intricate dynamics, origin of coronal mass ejections, and magnetic field measurements, propelling solar science into a new era. (ISRO)
image caption
6/6 The insights gleaned from Aditya-L1's scientific voyage will not only deepen our understanding of the solar corona but also furnish essential data for space weather studies. As India continues to make strides in space exploration, Aditya-L1's mission promises to enlighten us about both the moon and the sun. (ISRO)
German solar industry
icon View all Images
Overproduction in China and massive government subsidy programmes in the United States mark the struggle to stay profitable for a business that used to boom in Germany. (Reuters)

A decade after a wave of bankruptcies all but wiped out the German solar industry, the sector is looking to reestablish itself in the face of stiff competition from abroad.

Overproduction in China and massive government subsidy programmes in the United States mark the struggle to stay profitable for a business that used to boom in Germany.

In Bitterfeld-Wolfen, a solar cell plant opened in 2021 by the Swiss group Meyer Burger on the site of defunct German producer Q-Cells is a sign of a possible renaissance.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"We managed to recruit a number of former employees in the sector, and we are benefitting from their know-how," the director of the Meyer Burger factory, Jochen Fritsche, told AFP.

At the plant in the eastern German city, a million of the blue cells roll off the line each day, ready to be assembled into the modules that make up solar panels.

Production at the factory is largely automated, with just some 50 employees overseeing the non-stop manufacturing process via computer screens.

First, the silicon wafers that form the basis of the cells are dipped in a chemical solution. Then they are given a reflective grey coating, dried and cut in two.

The outcome of this high-precision industrial process -- the details of which are closely guarded by Meyer Burger -- is a cell which is said to yield 20 percent more energy than the competition.

- 'Solar Valley' -

"Technology is the core of our business and it's what is allowing us to rebuild production in Europe," Gunter Erfurt, Meyer Burger's CEO, told AFP.

The group's factory is located at the heart of what was once heralded as "Solar Valley", an area in the middle of former communist East Germany that hosted a high concentration of solar energy businesses in its heyday in the 2000s.

German manufacturers were global leaders in solar at the time, carried along by healthy government subsidies. But the public funding was slashed in 2010, leading many of the businesses to go bust.

Thousands of jobs were cut in Solar Valley, while Chinese competitors took the top spot in the industry.

Today, Chinese companies make up an estimated 80 percent of photovoltaic production worldwide, just as Germany is looking to reduce its reliance on the Asian giant and expand renewable energy capacity.

Berlin's aim to produce 80 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030 has been boosted by the revival of its domestic industry.

Between January and September 2022, production of solar panel modules in Germany was 44 percent higher than in the previous year.

- 'Always behind' -

Despite the recent uptick the challenges for the industry in Germany remain significant -- not least a fierce international subsidy race.

In the United States, President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act has lined up billions of dollars to boost production in solar and other technologies.

The European Union responded in March this year with its own plan that would make it easier to financially support green industries, but the project is still awaiting final approval from member states and the European Parliament.

"We are under the impression that Europe is always behind... in the United States, everything is faster," said CEO Erfurt.

Earlier this year, Meyer Burger decided to expand production in the United States, while it is asking for a 200,000-euro ($211,779) subsidy to up capacity in Germany.

Manufacturing costs in Europe remain higher than elsewhere. "Europe is not competitive enough in industries which are energy-intensive, but not particularly sophisticated," said Georg Zachmann from the Bruegel think tank.

What is more, overcapacity in China is pushing prices for solar modules lower and making it harder for European companies to make the numbers add up.

The challenge has already been too much for some. Nordic group Norwegian Crystals filed for bankruptcy in August, underlining the risks for the European sector as it looks to grow again.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 09:57 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions

Editor’s Pick

AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you
Nvidia
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
artificial intelligence
The Internet Cheapened News. AI Will Do the Opposite
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon