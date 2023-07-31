After trouble with cops, Twitter now faces neighbours' wrath

Billionaire Elon Musk changed his social media platform company's name from “Twitter” to “X” and while changing the logo in front of his HQ, the Police came calling as he had not obtained the requisite permissions. Now, “X” is facing backlash from residents nearby and the city officials due to the huge glowing logo of “X” that has been placed on its headquarters roof. Residents are saying that the bright light is intrusive and is violating the permit rules.

“X” company logo on the rooftop

According to a Reuters report, the company placed an "X" logo on the roof of its Market Street headquarters on Friday, which is disturbing many neighbours due to the brightness of the lights. Many have complained regarding the issue and the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is inspecting the problem. A notice of violation was filed by city officials when they discovered the sign had been installed without a permit.

According to Reuters, a BID inspector stated that the company denied roof access twice. The inspector also highlighted that one representative claimed the sign was temporary.

Due to the bright “X” logo people are sharing numerous memes and comments. X user @itsmefrenchy123 said they would be "LIVID" over the bright logo, imagining it "right across from your bedroom."

About X

Musk bought the social media platform company Twitter in October and later in July introduced a new "X" logo as part of his overhaul of the social media site, replacing the well-known blue bird of Twitter.

The whole rebranding exercise began with Musk sharing a number of posts on his Twitter handle related to the change of name. Later he also changed his profile picture to a plain white “X” with a black background. And now. the “X” logo is shining atop the San Francisco headquarters.

The rebranding of Twitter has a greater purpose that will be unveiled by Elon Musk - he wants it to be an 'everything app'. For now, we can expect numerous other changes to the app, depending on how the billionaire reads the global trends, and X's place in them.