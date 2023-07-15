Home Tech News AI Appreciation Day: AI's revolutionary impact - transforming businesses to shaping the future

AI Appreciation Day: AI's revolutionary impact - transforming businesses to shaping the future

AI Appreciation Day highlights the revolutionary impact of Artificial Intelligence on businesses, transforming industries and shaping a future of innovation. Three CEOs speak their mind.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jul 15 2023, 18:36 IST
AI
AI Revolutionises Indian businesses and to celebrate the power of AI, there is the AI appreciation day. (Pixabay)

As AI Appreciation Day arrives (July 16), we take a moment to recognise and celebrate the revolutionary influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Indian businesses. This special occasion reminds us of the incredible progress and innovations that AI has brought to various industries, ushering them into a new era of efficiency, accessibility, and growth. AI has transformed the Indian SaaS landscape, revolutionized personalized fitness experiences, and improved customer support and marketing analysis. Despite the dangers voiced by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and others about the threat to humanity from AI, it has become an essential tool for driving success and shaping the future of businesses in India. Today, we appreciate and acknowledge the transformative power of AI in Indian industries.

Here are 3 CEOs who have spoken their minds about AI and its transformative role across industries.

Aakrit Vaish, CEO and Co-founder at Haptik, highlights India's proficiency in utilizing AI's potential for practical applications. He explains, "Although India wasn't the originator of AI, our expertise lies in transforming AI science into tangible and user-friendly products. Generative AI is set to revolutionize the Indian SaaS industry, promoting inclusivity and accessibility. By leveraging generative AI technologies, we will witness a democratization of software as a service, empowering businesses of all sizes."

This shift in perspective will foster innovation, fuel entrepreneurship, and create a level playing field within the Indian SaaS landscape. India's ability to convert AI science into actionable solutions positions the nation at the forefront of this transformative journey, shaping the future of the industry.

Jitendra Chouksey, Co-founder & CEO of Fittr, acknowledges the incredible impact of AI, specifically ChatGPT, on the fitness industry. He states, "At Fittr, we recognize the incredible impact of ChatGPT with AI on the fitness industry's evolution. This cutting-edge technology has revolutionized personalized guidance, seamless interactions, and enhanced user experiences."

He further adds, "AI has become a virtual fitness companion, providing instant access to expert advice, customized workout plans, nutritional insights, and motivational support. Its integration with leading technologies has empowered individuals worldwide, transcending geographical boundaries and time constraints. The combination of human-like conversation and AI capabilities has revolutionized how people engage with fitness, making it more accessible, convenient, and engaging."

Krutika Lal, Co-founder and CMO of Aretto, emphasizes the critical role AI plays in enhancing customer experiences and optimizing operations. She explains, "At Aretto, our work culture revolves around excellence and innovation, and AI plays a crucial role in shaping our success. With AI technology, we strive to streamline processes and provide exceptional customer experiences."

She also mentions, "AI plays a pivotal role in our marketing analysis efforts. By analyzing vast amounts of customer data, AI algorithms provide valuable insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and trends. This enables us to customize our marketing campaigns and product offerings to meet the evolving needs of our target audience. AI algorithms also help us identify patterns, detect anomalies, and forecast demand, allowing us to make data-driven decisions for inventory management, pricing strategies, and product development."

AI Appreciation Day serves as a reminder to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary impact of AI on the Indian business landscape. On this significant occasion, let us come together to appreciate and honor the transformative power of AI in Indian industries. AI Appreciation Day reminds us of the potential for ongoing advancements and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead in the realm of Artificial Intelligence.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 18:20 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets