 AI avatar to attend meetings on your behalf? Otter CEO Sam Liang reveals upcoming reality | Tech News
Home Tech News AI avatar to attend meetings on your behalf? Otter CEO Sam Liang reveals upcoming reality

AI avatar to attend meetings on your behalf? Otter CEO Sam Liang reveals upcoming reality

An AI avatar could soon take your place at work! It would not only attend scheduled work meetings for you but even take questions and handle discussions as you do, says Otter CEO Sam Liang.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2024, 11:21 IST
LinkedIn revolutionizes job search experience with AI-powered chatbot
Virtual meetings
1/5 1. LinkedIn's AI Chatbot for Job Seekers:LinkedIn has launched an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's technology, designed to assist job seekers in navigating the employment landscape. Employing generative AI technology, the chatbot provides tailored advice and insights, accessible under the job listings tab and identified by a sparkle emoji.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Personalized Job Guidance:Users can interact with the chatbot to receive personalized guidance regarding job suitability, responsibilities, benefits, and company culture. By leveraging company profiles and available data, the AI chatbot offers concise, bulleted information to aid users in their job search journey.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Addressing Job Hunting Challenges:LinkedIn's introduction of the AI chatbot addresses the challenges inherent in the job hunting process. Rohan Rajiv, a LinkedIn product management director, describes job hunting as akin to scaling an opaque wall, where individuals lack visibility into potential opportunities and workplace dynamics.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 4. Expansion of AI Features:This AI chatbot represents one of several AI-driven features introduced by LinkedIn in recent months. Another notable feature, exclusive to LinkedIn Premium users, streamlines communication by utilizing AI to draft personalized messages based on user and recipient profiles, facilitating smoother networking and interaction.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 5. Enhanced Networking Capabilities:LinkedIn's AI advancements extend beyond job search assistance to enhance networking capabilities. Through AI-driven messaging tools, users can seamlessly introduce themselves or inquire about others' professional backgrounds, leveraging profile data to craft engaging and relevant communications.  (unsplash)
Virtual meetings
View all Images
Otter is working on developing AI avatars that could take your place in meetings, says CEO Sam Liang. (Unsplash)

Have you ever been at work and attended meetings throughout the day without getting any actual work done? Such situations lead to a loss of time as well as decreased productivity. However, this problem may well be on its way to being solved and that too very soon. Otter CEO Sam Liang says an AI avatar could soon replace you in meetings and not just that, it would also take questions and handle discussions just like you do.

AI avatars in meetings

In a conversation with Business Insider India, Otter CEO Sam Liang said that he often contemplates whether all the scheduled work meetings he attends in a day are really necessary. To mitigate this, Otter is working on developing a way where an AI avatar could take your place in a virtual room and attend the meeting on your behalf. The company is already working towards that and Liang says “A prototype can be made working later this year”.

Liang said that the AI avatars replacing people in meetings should be trained on their voice data to mimic them, as well as their meeting notes. This would allow the avatars to converse and respond to questions just like the person they are representing, even in the same cadence.

Liang says the AI avatar could answer 90 percent of the questions in the meeting, and the remaining 10 percent would be sent to the actual worker with a note saying, “Hey, I don't know how to answer this question — can you help me?”

If successful, Liang says AI avatars replacing people in meetings would boost productivity and save a lot of time. Thus, AI avatars could participate in team meetings and provide status updates, meanwhile, the real workers could engage in something more productive and creative - which could make the company more money. 

However, the task of building such AI avatars that follow meeting etiquettes and have emotional cues is very challenging, Liang said, adding that “It needs to have the knowledge and emotional intelligence to participate in a productive way”.

Also, read other top stories today:

Clone games! AI tools are being used in video game studios to generate synthetic voice clones for characters, potentially replacing human actors. Some actors are skeptical, while others, like Andy Magee, see it as an opportunity for new acting experiences if fairly compensated. Check what this automation drive is all about here.

Helpline for deepfakes! The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta have announced that a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp, aimed at combating deepfakes will be available for the public in March 2024. Know more here.

iPhone 16 Pro leak! The upcoming Apple iPhone may come in new titanium colour options. Know what the latest rumour says. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech Channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 11:21 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 may offer Red Dead Redemption 2 features; PlayStation insider unveils exciting details
GTA 6
GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features
PS5
Top 10 PS5 Games: The Future of Console Gaming Unveiled
GTA 6
Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes
nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets