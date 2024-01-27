Icon
Home Tech News AI horror: Outrage over deepfake images of singer Taylor Swift

AI horror: Outrage over deepfake images of singer Taylor Swift

Fans of Taylor Swift and politicians expressed outrage on Friday at AI-generated fake images that went viral on X and were still available on other platforms. One image of the US megastar was seen 47 million times on X, the former Twitter, before it was removed Thursday.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Jan 27 2024, 09:26 IST
Icon
Taylor Swift
AI-generated fake images of Taylor Swift went viral on X and other platforms, (AP)
Taylor Swift
AI-generated fake images of Taylor Swift went viral on X and other platforms, (AP)

Fans of Taylor Swift and politicians expressed outrage on Friday at AI-generated fake images that went viral on X and were still available on other platforms. One image of the US megastar was seen 47 million times on X, the former Twitter, before it was removed Thursday. According to US media, the post was live on the platform for around 17 hours.

Deepfake images of celebrities are not new but activists and regulators are worried that easy-to-use tools employing generative artificial intelligence (AI) will create an uncontrollable flood of toxic or harmful content.

But the targeting of Swift, the second most listened-to artist in the world on Spotify (after Canadian rapper Drake), could shine a new light on the phenomenon with her legions of fans outraged at the development.

"The only 'silver lining' about it happening to Taylor Swift is that she likely has enough power to get legislation passed to eliminate it. You people are sick," wrote influencer Danisha Carter on X.

X is one of the biggest platforms for porn content in the world, analysts say, as its policies on nudity are looser than Meta-owned platforms Facebook or Instagram.

This has been tolerated by Apple and Google, the gatekeepers for online content through the guidelines they set for their app stores on iPhones and Android smartphones.

In a statement, X said that "posting Non-Consensual Nudity (NCN) images is strictly prohibited on X and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards such content."

The Elon Musk-owned platform said that it was "actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them."

It was also "closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed."

Swift's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'Easier and cheaper' 

"What's happened to Taylor Swift is nothing new. For years, women have been targets of deepfakes without their consent," said Yvette Clarke, a Democratic congresswoman from New York who has backed legislation to fight deepfakes.

"And with advancements in AI, creating deepfakes is easier & cheaper," she added.

Tom Keane, a Republican congressman, warned that "AI technology is advancing faster than the necessary guardrails. Whether the victim is Taylor Swift or any young person across our country, we need to establish safeguards to combat this alarming trend."

Many well-publicized cases of deepfake audio and video have targeted politicians or celebrities, with women by far the biggest targets through graphic, sexually explicit images found easily on the internet.

Software to create the images is widely available on the web.

According to research cited by Wired magazine, 113,000 deepfake videos were uploaded to the most popular porn websites in the first nine months of 2023.

And research in 2019 from a startup found that 96 percent of deepfake videos on the internet were pornographic.

 

 

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 09:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Pokemon
Pokemon with Guns shock for Palworld as Pokemon looks to investigate copycat claims
Microsoft layoffs
Activision Blizzard buyout fallout: 1,900 employees sacked in huge Microsoft layoffs drive
online gaming
"Stay safe while gaming online!" alerts MHA's Cyber wing
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon