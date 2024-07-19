 AI now helping Indian police in crime detection, here’s how SIMBA may aid policing | Tech News
AI now helping Indian police in crime detection, here's how SIMBA may aid policing

AI now helping Indian police in crime detection, here’s how SIMBA may aid policing

Nagpur Police adopts SIMBA, an AI tool from Staqu Technologies, to enhance crime detection and improve law enforcement efficiency with advanced features like facial recognition.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 19 2024, 16:27 IST
Nagpur Police adopts SIMBA, an AI tool by Staqu, to enhance crime detection and public safety. (Staqu)

In a bid to bolster its crime detection capabilities, the Nagpur Police has adopted a new AI-powered tool named SIMBA, developed by Gurugram-based startup Staqu Technologies. This collaboration follows Staqu's earlier success with CrimeGPT, launched in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh police. SIMBA aims to enhance the law enforcement efficiency of Nagpur city police by leveraging advanced AI technology.

AI Features of SIMBA

SIMBA, an acronym for Surveillance, Investigation, Monitoring, and Big-data Analytics, integrates advanced generative AI to provide instant information from various data sources, including CCTV feeds, images, and audio related to crime and criminals. Built on Staqu's proprietary JARVIS platform, SIMBA incorporates a digitised database containing records of over 150,000 criminals. The tool offers customised information based on specific prompts and includes features such as speaker identification and facial recognition.

Also read: OpenAI holds talks with Broadcom about developing new AI chip, the Information reports

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

"Our longstanding vision revolves around a robust security infrastructure propelled by advanced technology, and SIMBA perfectly aligns with this vision," Rai stated. "The integration of SIMBA powered by our JARVIS platform underscores our commitment to providing advanced technology that empowers law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety more effectively. We are proud to work with homeland security and hope to keep strengthening our collaborative relationship with Nagpur Police to fortify the security landscape," said Atul Rai, Co-Founder and CEO of Staqu Technologies. 

Also read: Microsoft Windows outage: Indian government issues ‘critical' advisory to help users solve the CrowdStrike problem

CrimeGPT 

The core of SIMBA's functionality is CrimeGPT, which utilises an extensive criminal database to deliver results from video, document, and audio data. Users can search for criminal information using facial recognition, audio input, or natural language queries. The AI-powered tool promptly accesses the database to deliver the required information. CrimeGPT, supported by Large Vision Models (LVM) and Large Language Models (LLM), includes advanced features such as speaker identification and criminal gang analysis.

Dr. Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, highlighted the transformative impact of SIMBA during its unveiling. "We have observed significant benefits from advanced technologies in recent years. The implementation of CrimeGPT in our operations marks a crucial step towards a digitised approach in law enforcement," Dr. Singal remarked. "This AI-powered tool will not only enhance public security but also improve our efficiency in maintaining law and order by providing real-time alerts. By facilitating faster retrieval of information and streamlining investigative processes, CrimeGPT will greatly aid ongoing criminal investigations. It will also enable better data collation across various law enforcement centres, leading to quicker resolutions."

Also read: Millions of Windows PCs worldwide restarting, showing blue screen: What is the global system outage? [Explained]

Future Impact of SIMBA on Policing

With SIMBA, Nagpur Police can now search for criminal information more efficiently, using facial recognition, audio input, or natural language queries. The tool's ability to access and analyse vast amounts of data promptly is expected to significantly improve law enforcement operations in the city. The advanced features of SIMBA, powered by the robust CrimeGPT, mark a significant leap forward in utilising AI for public safety and crime prevention.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 16:27 IST
