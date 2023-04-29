Home Tech News AI poses Asteroid-like threat? MIT prof likens artificial intelligence to meteorite collision with Earth

AI poses Asteroid-like threat? MIT prof likens artificial intelligence to meteorite collision with Earth

MIT professor Max Tegmark has made a shocking comparison of the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) with an asteroid that is headed for the Earth. But why? Find out here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 18:48 IST
Rise of AI
Know why an MIT professor compared the rise of AI with an asteroid strike to the Earth. (Pexels)
Rise of AI
Know why an MIT professor compared the rise of AI with an asteroid strike to the Earth. (Pexels)

The rise of artificial intelligence has been a subject of debate ever since OpenAI introduced its generative AI bot ChatGPT in November 2022. Everyone, from enthusiasts, experts to regulators have all been trying to understand what this unprecedented advancement of AI technology could mean for humanity. The concern is that if AI is allowed to progress without any checks and balances, a plethora of issues such as unemployment, data privacy, biases in decision-making, and more can appear. Recently, an MIT professor has tried to explain this phenomenon by comparing the rise of AI with an asteroid that is headed for the Earth.

The MIT professor in question is Max Tegmark, a physicist, cosmologist, and machine learning researcher. Due to his diverse field of knowledge, he has made an interesting comparison to illustrate how people have been looking at the rise of AI. And he has chosen the example of the popular movie Don't Look Up to give an analogy.

In a recent column in Time, Tegmark said, “Suppose a large inbound asteroid were discovered, and we learned that half of all astronomers gave it at least 10% chance of causing human extinction, just as a similar asteroid exterminated the dinosaurs about 66 million years ago”. Indeed, that is sure to stir global panic among the entire population, right? Tegmark disagrees.

“ I now feel that we're living the movie “Don't look up” for another existential threat: unaligned superintelligence…A recent survey showed that half of AI researchers give AI at least 10% chance of causing human extinction,” he adds.

Are we ready for an asteroid strike (or the rise of AI)?

The movie Don't Look Up, which is a satirical sci-fi, highlights how politics, capitalism, and people's general bias resulted in people ignoring a gigantic asteroid that is going to strike the Earth and cause extinction for all humans.

Drawing a parallel, Tegmark notes that similar opinions are being thrown around when it comes to the rise of AI. For instance, some companies believe that superintelligence in AI is impossible and what they are building towards is AGI (artificial general intelligence) which can perform most intellectual tasks that humans can. He calls it AI denial.

He highlights another similar example where some groups have been noted to say that AI superintelligence will not be here for a long time. Tegmark disagrees and says with the unprecedented speed AI is progressing, it is not a long-term issue but a short-term one. Just like we are preparing for asteroid strikes with DART missions and the likes thereof, AI issues can also not be left alone right now.

Giving many similar examples, Tegmark reiterates that the issues of AI have to be solved today in order to ensure that tomorrow, it will not lead to the destruction of humanity itself.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 18:48 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets