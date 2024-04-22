AI roundup [April 22]: KITE to train 80000 teachers in AI, Bollywood deepfakes and more

Kerala's KITE to train 80000 teachers in AI by August; Bollywood deepfakes raise election meddling concerns; IIT Kharagpur set to launch AI course in BTech; Apple acquires French startup specialising in AI and computer vision-this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Kerala's KITE to train 80000 teachers in AI by August

Kerala's KITE plans to train 80000 secondary teachers in AI by August. They'll learn to create subject-specific visuals, simplify documents, and summarise content. The hands-on training aims to instil responsible AI usage and will focus on summarisation and image generation techniques over three days, starting May 2. This initiative aims to empower teachers while fostering AI awareness, according to The Hindu report.

2. Bollywood deepfakes raise election meddling concerns

Deepfake videos of Bollywood stars, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and endorsing the Congress party in India's ongoing election, have stirred concerns. With over half a million views on social media, these AI-generated clips highlight the potential impact of deepfakes in India's election landscape, marking a shift towards AI-driven campaigning, the Reuters reported.

3. IIT Kharagpur set to launch AI course in BTech

IIT-Kharagpur announces the introduction of a four-year BTech programme in artificial intelligence (AI), signalling a significant advancement in integrating AI education into traditional engineering disciplines. The move, declared during the institute's 69th Convocation, underscores the importance of AI across academic fields. The AI-focused BTech aims to equip students with foundational and specialised knowledge in various AI applications, The Free Press Journal reported.

4. Apple acquires French startup specialising in AI and computer vision

Apple reportedly acquired Datakalab, a French startup known for AI compression and computer vision tech. The Paris-based company focuses on low-power, runtime-efficient deep learning algorithms, highlighting their expertise in fast, precise embedded computer vision. Prior to acquisition, Datakalab had 10 to 20 employees. Their projects included deploying AI tools in Paris transportation systems to monitor mask-wearing, collaborating with partners like Disney, 9to5Mac reported.

5. Microsoft pursues Samsung partnership for AI advancement

Microsoft eyes Samsung partnership to bolster AI capabilities, recognizing Samsung's pivotal role in high-performance memory solutions crucial for AI chips. With ongoing collaborations, including with NVIDIA, Microsoft seeks to leverage Samsung's expertise further. Scheduled meetings between Samsung's semiconductor head and Microsoft leadership aim to explore joint AI chip development and software integration opportunities, potentially expanding AI services on Samsung devices, SamMobile reported.