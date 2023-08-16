Home Tech News AirTag 2: Everything we know so far about Apple’s next-gen Bluetooth tracker

AirTag 2: Everything we know so far about Apple’s next-gen Bluetooth tracker

Apple has been working on the 2nd generation of its extremely popular Bluetooth tracker known as AirTag. Here’s what we know about AirTag 2nd Gen so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 14:03 IST
5 reasons why you should wait for iPhone 15, rather than opt for iPhone 14
image caption
1/6 Big camera upgrade: The standard iPhone 15 is expected to get a new 48MP primary camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This will be a big upgrade considering that standard iPhones always had to be content with with 12MP cameras.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
2/6 Chipset: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a an year-old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/6 Dynamic Island: Apple analyst Mark Gurman claimed that this year, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. This means that the iPhone 15 will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models, including the standard iPhone 15 are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port.  (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone
5/6 Display changes: the iPhone 15 may feature a 6.2-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch. However, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like iPhone 14.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
6/6 Price: The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get a price hike of at least $100, Tom’s Guide report suggested. However, there is no word so far on the expected iPhone 15 price. With the huge upgrades it is set to get, the price hike may just be announced although it will be a difficult decision to make for Apple. (REUTERS)
Apple AirTag
View all Images
AirTag is Apple’s circular tracking device that can be attached to items such as keys, bags, pets, even vehicles and yes, it can track people too. (Unsplash)

Bluetooth trackers have spurred a bit of controversy ever since they came around. While there have been instances of them being nefariously used to unknowingly stalk people without their consent, these devices have also done a whole lot of good. People have used Bluetooth trackers to find their lost or stolen items like wallets, bikes, cars, and even potted plants and pets, while the police have used them to catch criminals. Thus, it is safe to say that the positives have outweighed the negatives so far.

Taking this into consideration, Apple has been working on the 2nd generation of its extremely popular Bluetooth tracker known as AirTag. Here's what we know about AirTag 2nd Gen so far.

AirTag 2: Expected launch timeline

Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), revealed that despite receiving very less attention, the shipments of AirTags have grown. At that time, estimates put it at 20 million and 35 million units shipped in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Kuo claimed that if the growth remained on an upward trend, Apple would likely develop a 2nd generation of the AirTag, and this seems to be true now.

According to another X post by Kuo on August 2, Apple has already started the development of the second-generation AirTag. However, it will not release at least until next year. As per the report, the mass production of the second-generation AirTag could begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

AirTag 2: Design, features, specifications, and more

While not many specifics are known about the upcoming Bluetooth tracker, it is possible that Apple could tweak its design to conceal the battery a bit more. The original AirTag uses a replaceable CR2032 battery that can be accessed extremely easily, making the AirTag dangerous to keep around small children as it can be swallowed.

According to Kuo, Apple's first mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, could play a big part in the development of the AirTag 2. The new AirTag could get new upgrades as part of Apple's plans to create a spatial computing ecosystem, and it could have improved integration with the Vision Pro.

Lastly, the second generation AirTag could get an improved U2 Ultra Wideband chip, similar to the iPhone 15 series. With this chip, Apple could introduce some sort of an interface for real-time tracking of items in VR, and it could even be used to relay positional information to the Vision Pro headset.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 13:57 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets