AirTag 2: Everything we know so far about Apple’s next-gen Bluetooth tracker

Bluetooth trackers have spurred a bit of controversy ever since they came around. While there have been instances of them being nefariously used to unknowingly stalk people without their consent, these devices have also done a whole lot of good. People have used Bluetooth trackers to find their lost or stolen items like wallets, bikes, cars, and even potted plants and pets, while the police have used them to catch criminals. Thus, it is safe to say that the positives have outweighed the negatives so far.

Taking this into consideration, Apple has been working on the 2nd generation of its extremely popular Bluetooth tracker known as AirTag. Here's what we know about AirTag 2nd Gen so far.

AirTag 2: Expected launch timeline

Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), revealed that despite receiving very less attention, the shipments of AirTags have grown. At that time, estimates put it at 20 million and 35 million units shipped in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Kuo claimed that if the growth remained on an upward trend, Apple would likely develop a 2nd generation of the AirTag, and this seems to be true now.

According to another X post by Kuo on August 2, Apple has already started the development of the second-generation AirTag. However, it will not release at least until next year. As per the report, the mass production of the second-generation AirTag could begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

AirTag 2: Design, features, specifications, and more

While not many specifics are known about the upcoming Bluetooth tracker, it is possible that Apple could tweak its design to conceal the battery a bit more. The original AirTag uses a replaceable CR2032 battery that can be accessed extremely easily, making the AirTag dangerous to keep around small children as it can be swallowed.

According to Kuo, Apple's first mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, could play a big part in the development of the AirTag 2. The new AirTag could get new upgrades as part of Apple's plans to create a spatial computing ecosystem, and it could have improved integration with the Vision Pro.

Lastly, the second generation AirTag could get an improved U2 Ultra Wideband chip, similar to the iPhone 15 series. With this chip, Apple could introduce some sort of an interface for real-time tracking of items in VR, and it could even be used to relay positional information to the Vision Pro headset.