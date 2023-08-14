Home Tech News Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews

Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews

Amazon is rolling out a new generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews for customers.

By:AP
| Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 17:22 IST
Earlier this year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in his letter to shareholders that generative AI will be a “big deal” for the company.
Earlier this year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in his letter to shareholders that generative AI will be a “big deal” for the company. (AFP)

Amazon is rolling out a new generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews for customers.

The feature, which the company began testing earlier this year, is designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers said about a product before they spend time reading through individual reviews. It will pick out common themes and summarize them in a short paragraph on the product detail page.

The company wrote in a blog post published Monday that the AI-generated reviews are now available to a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S. across a “broad” selection of products. And it may be expanded to more shoppers and additional categories of products in the “coming months” based on customer feedback, said Vaughn Schermerhorn, Amazon's director of community shopping.

The Seattle-based company has been looking for ways to integrate more artificial intelligence into its product offerings as the generative AI race heats up among tech companies. Amazon hasn't released its own high-profile AI chatbot or imaging tool. Instead, it's been focusing on services that will allow developers to build their own generative AI tools on its cloud infrastructure AWS.

Earlier this year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in his letter to shareholders that generative AI will be a “big deal” for the company. He also said during an earnings call with investors last week that “every single one” of Amazon's businesses currently has multiple generative AI initiatives underway, including its devices unit, which works on products like the voice assistant Alexa.

In addition to the AI generated review, the company said Monday it will also offer a product insights feature that allows customers to surface common themes in reviews.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 17:22 IST
