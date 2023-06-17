Amazon World Music Fest sale: Big discounts on Sony XM5, Buds2 Pro, Skullcandy, and more!

To celebrate the World Music Day, Amazon India has teamed up with Blaupunkt to present the exciting 'World Music Fest' sale. This event coincides with the ongoing EMI Carnival Sale, offering music enthusiasts a fantastic opportunity to snag amazing deals on a wide range of popular audio brands such as Samsung, boAt, Sony, TOZO, Skullcandy, Noise, and more. What's more, buyers can enjoy additional discounts while using SBI and HDFC Bank cards. Prime subscribers are in for a treat too, as they can avail up to 10% discount (up to a maximum of ₹100) during the sale. Running from today until June 21, 2023, the sale features enticing discounts on headphones, party speakers, and soundbars. Check out some of the remarkable deals available:

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

It touts crystal-clear audio with enhanced wind flow technology and even boats a 5-hour continuous playtime. Grab these outstanding earbuds for just INR 16,990 and receive an additional flat INR 3,000 instant bank discount.

These top-of-the-line headphones come equipped with eight microphones, providing exceptional ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), a VI processor, and up to 40 hours of battery backup. Prices start at ₹26,990 on Amazon.

3. BoAt Airdopes Atom 81 (78% off)

Featuring 13mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 technology, ASAP charge capabilities, and up to 10 hours of battery backup, these earbuds are a music lover's dream. Available in three stylish color options, the Airdopes Atom 81 starts at just ₹999.

4. Skullcandy Dime (73% off)

Offering a battery backup of up to 12 hours and an IPX4 rating, these earbuds are perfect for an active lifestyle. Choose from a variety of colors and get the Skullcandy Dime for only ₹1,999 during the sale.

5. Redmi Buds 4 Active

The recently launched truly wireless earphones can be yours starting at an enticing price of ₹1,199. With features like Google Fast Pair, up to 30 hours of battery life, and 12mm drivers, these earbuds are a fantastic addition to your audio collection.

Elevate Your Audio Experience with Sensational Soundbars

1. Govo Gosurround 950

Immerse yourself in a theater-like experience with deep bass and captivating LED lights. This extraordinary soundbar is available at the lowest price of the year at INR 9,999.

2. boAt AB 1850D (220 W)

Indulge in all-around entertainment for hours on end with this high-performance soundbar. Enhance your movie nights and gaming sessions for just INR 11,999.

As the excitement builds, Amazon India is also offering up to 9 months of No-Cost EMI and up to 6 months of free Spotify Premium. Additionally, you can enjoy instant discounts of up to INR 5,250 on credit and debit card EMI transactions. So, prepare to turn up the volume and save big during Amazon's 'World Music Fest'!