 Apple announces big investment plans in clean energy; partners with CleanMax in India | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple announces big investment plans in clean energy; partners with CleanMax in India

Apple announces big investment plans in clean energy; partners with CleanMax in India

In India, Apple has signed a joint venture with CleanMax to invest in a portfolio of six rooftop solar projects with a total size of 14.4 megawatts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 20:58 IST
Icon
Feeling lost? 5 ‘brain training’ apps to work smarter and sleep better
Apple
1/5 Elevate: It is a brain training app which enables users to boost productivity, and self-confidence, and develop basic skills such as writing, speaking, etc. It provides training games in several categories such as brain training games, writing games, speaking games, and much more. This app mostly focuses on building user’s cognitive skills and tracks their progress accordingly.  (Pexels)
Apple
2/5 Happify: This app provides science-based activities and games which encourage users to improve stress levels, overcome negative thoughts, and build resilience. It not only focuses on your brain health but it improves mental and physical condition by providing engaging activities and games which users can access from any device.  (Pexels)
Apple
3/5  Lumosity: It is one of the most used apps for boosting mental skills. This app encourages users to develop cognitive skills by taking on a few challenges on a daily basis. It offers easy-to-learn brain games and mindfulness sessions which focus on topics related to relaxation, focus, and sleep. (Pexels)
Apple
4/5 Peak: With the Peak app, users can improve their cognitive skills by setting goals for mental processing, emotional strength, linguistic skills, concentration, and problem-solving. It features a virtual coach which gives users assessments and provides in-depth feedback on their progress and performance, enabling users to improve their brain skills with each set goal.  (Pexels)
Apple
5/5 Neuronation: This app provides scientific brain training and helps people who struggle with weaker memory, dwindling concentration or slow thinking. Neuronation provides 15 minutes of brain training per day which gradually improves users’ cognitive abilities which include understanding, learning, remembering, and others.  (Pexels)
Apple
icon View all Images
Apple has announced new investment plans to expand its clean energy footprint around the world as part of the ‘Apple 2030’ initiative. (Bloomberg)

 

Apple has announced investment plans to expand its clean energy footprint around the world as part of the ‘Apple 2030' initiative aiming to be carbon neutral across its entire value chain by 2030. While Apple's global operations and supply chain is powered by more than 18 gigawatts of clean electricity, the Cupertino-based tech giant is investing more in solar power in the US and Europe.

Apple signs joint venture with CleanMax

 

In India, Apple has signed a joint venture with CleanMax to invest in a portfolio of six rooftop solar projects with a total size of 14.4 megawatts. “The added capacity provides a local solution to power Apple's offices, its two retail stores in the country, and other operations in India. Apple first achieved 100 percent renewable energy for its global corporate operations in 2018,” as per a statement by Apple.

As part of its broader environmental efforts, Apple also advanced progress toward another ambitious 2030 goal: to replenish 100 percent of the freshwater used in corporate operations in high-stress locations.

In states of Telangana and Maharashtra, Apple has initiated fresh water replenishment work in some of the “highest-stress locations” where the company operates. Last year, Apple achieved its target for 100 percent water replenishment for the company's corporate operations in India through its ongoing work with Uptime Catalyst Facility. “In 2023, Apple's support provided 23 million gallons of clean, affordable drinking water to communities from over 300 water kiosks run by local entrepreneurs in the innovative performance-based program,” it added.

Apple's smart water stewardship

In addition to pursuing watershed restoration and other nature-based replenishment solutions in high-stress areas, Apple claims to be committed to “smart water stewardship” across the business.

In 2021, Apple's data centre in Prineville, Oregon, became the first-ever data centre certified to the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) International Water Stewardship Standard, a trusted global framework for measuring responsible water stewardship. Since then, Apple has certified four additional data centres to the Standard and supported 20 supplier sites in achieving certification as well.

In the past year, seven supplier sites in southern India and over 20 supplier sites near Shanghai and Suzhou in China have participated in water stewardship training with AWS and others in the industry.

“Clean energy and water are foundational to healthy communities and essential building blocks for a responsible business. We're racing toward our ambitious Apple 2030 climate goal while taking on the long-term work to transform electrical grids and restore watersheds to build a cleaner future for all," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 20:58 IST
Tags:
Trending: google chrome gets a new look: here are new features google wallet to launch in india: what is it and how will it be different from google pay how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window get netflix, amazon prime, disney + hotstar and jio tv for free! just do this how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks android 15 to introduce nfc wireless charging: what it means for you did facebook really change its logo? see if you can spot the difference beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works google one vpn to be discontinued, here’s the reason new iphone update, ios 17.5 beta 2, brings web distribution to eu developers- what it means
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab bonus diamonds with top-up event!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 17.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab existing rewards for free- Details
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets