Apple expected to begin M5 chip development in H1 2025 with separate CPU-GPU architecture: Report

Apple is set to change its approach to chip design with the upcoming M5 series. The company, renowned for its integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) architecture, which combines the central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU) in a single unit, is planning a new strategy. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple will move toward separating the CPU and GPU in the M5 Pro chip, marking a shift from its traditional design philosophy.

Mass Production to Start in 2025

The M5 series, including the standard M5 and variants like the M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra, will enter mass production in 2025. The M5's development will utilise TSMC's 3nm semiconductor technology, which could result in improved performance and energy efficiency compared to its predecessor. Apple is expected to adopt a new chip design that occupies less space than the typical SoC.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a supply chain expert at TF International Securities, predicts that mass production of the M5 chip will begin in the first half of 2025. The M5 Pro and Ultra models will follow, entering production in the second half of 2025 and 2026, respectively. According to Kuo, the M5 will be fabricated using TSMC's N3P node, offering a 5 percent performance boost while reducing power consumption by 5-10 percent compared to the M4's N3E node.

Additionally, Apple may adopt a new “server-grade” System-on-Integrated-Chips-molding-Horizontal (SoIC-mH) design for its M5 Pro and Ultra chips. This design, which places multiple integrated circuits in a horizontal configuration within a single mould, could reduce the chip's footprint by 30-50 percent compared to conventional SoC architecture. This change is expected to enhance thermal performance and minimise throttling.

CPU and GPU Separation for Better Optimisation

Perhaps the most significant shift is the separation of the CPU and GPU in the M5 design. Historically, Apple has integrated both components on the same chip, but this change could optimise each for its specific tasks. Kuo suggests this new approach may lead to better performance, especially in artificial intelligence (AI) applications, by allowing each unit to be fine-tuned for its role.