    Home Tech News Apple iPhones to be assembled at new plant in India's Karnataka state

    Apple iPhones to be assembled at new plant in India's Karnataka state

    Apple's iPhones will soon be assembled at another site in Karnataka and 300 acres have been aside to set up a factory, the state government said on Friday.

    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 07:39 IST
    iPhone 15 Pro to get iPhone SE 3, iPhone 8 type specs! Amazing Apple move
    iPhone 15
    1/5 Are you waiting eagerly to get some exciting insights into the Apple iPhone 15 specs? Though there is still a year's time for the new iPhones' launch (expected in September, 2023), the leaks and rumors about it are creating a buzz amongst the fans. And as per the latest update, it is being said that the volume button and the power button of the two high end iPhone 15 models, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, may adopt a solid state button design similar to the home button design of iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3. (REUTERS)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    2/5 The information has been provided by Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst at TF International Securities over his Twitter handle. "My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design," he tweeted. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 15
    3/5 In a series of tweets, the analyst further informed that there will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons. He went on to say that due to this design change, the number of Taptic Engines used in each iPhone will increase from the current one to three. As a result, the existing Taptic Engine suppliers, Luxshare ICT (1st supplier) and AAC Technologies (2nd supplier) will be significant beneficiaries. (AFP)
    iPhone 15
    4/5 Also, it is expected that high-end Android smartphones will also follow Apple's design to create new selling points, which is a structural positive for the mobile phone vibrator industry, the analyst added. (AFP)
    image caption
    5/5 Analyst Kuo had earlier said that Apple is expected to create massive differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models. "I believe Apple will create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models to increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP (average selling price)," his tweet read. Kuo said that Apple may create differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro models in order to generate more sales and profits in a mature market. (HT Tech)
    Apple Store
    View all Images
    According to reports, Apple partner Foxconn Technology Group planned to invest about $700 million in the Karnataka site to ramp up local production. (AP)

    Apple Inc's iPhones will soon be assembled at another site in the southern Indian state of Karnataka and 300 acres have been aside to set up a factory, the state government said on Friday.

    Bloomberg News had earlier reported that Apple partner Foxconn Technology Group planned to invest about $700 million in the Karnataka site to ramp up local production.

    The state's investment promotion division said in a tweet that the move would generate 100,000 employment in the next 10 years.

    Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the Bloomberg report.

    Currently, iPhones are assembled in India by at least three of Apple's global suppliers - Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu, and Wistron in Karnataka.

    Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices in the country and also to avoid a big hit to its business from tensions between Beijing and Washington.

    In January, India's trade minister said that Apple, which began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 through Wistron Corp and later Foxconn, wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5-7% currently.

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 07:38 IST
