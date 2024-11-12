Apple launches limited edition book that costs more than iPad, it’s priced at…

Apple has launched a new high-end collectible that's sure to grab the attention of music lovers and luxury enthusiasts alike. Costing more than an iPad at $450 ( ₹38000), fans can now pre-order the Apple Music: 100 Best Albums book, a lavish 208-page tome celebrating the greatest albums in history. For context, the iPad 10th-Gen with 64GB storage is retailing for around ₹34000 on Flipkart.

A Luxe Book for the Elite

This limited-edition book is the result of a collaboration between Apple and luxury publisher Assouline, who are producing only 1,500 copies. Each book is numbered by hand and comes with a bespoke, translucent acrylic slipcase, etched with the Apple Music logo. The case and linen hardcover are both designed to exude elegance, with a debossed logo perfectly aligned with the slipcase engraving. Adding to its opulence, the book's pages are gilded with sparkling gold edges, making it a true statement piece for any collection.

For those who appreciate the finer details, the back of the slipcase is engraved with the edition number, further emphasising the rarity of this release. Inside, the book contains a hand-numbered ex libris, underscoring its limited availability.

Celebrating the Greatest Albums of All Time

The 208-page volume is packed with stunning album art, insightful details, and in-depth information about each of the 100 albums featured in Apple Music's highly regarded list of the 100 greatest albums ever made, revealed earlier this year. The book also includes a foreword by Zane Lowe, host of Apple Music 1 radio, offering his personal touch to this luxurious tribute to the world of music.

A Pricey, Yet Prestigious Collector's Item

Though the $450 price may seem steep, Assouline sweetens the deal with complimentary shipping on orders over $200. The book is expected to ship by November 25, and with such limited availability, it's likely to become a prized collector's item. For comparison, Apple's own “Designed by Apple in California” book, which launched at $199 in 2016, has since skyrocketed in value after being discontinued in 2019. Whether the Apple Music book will follow suit remains to be seen, but the potential for it to become a coveted treasure is certainly there.