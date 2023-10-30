Icon
Home Tech News Apple M3 chip tipped to launch in 3 variants; Know all about it

Apple M3 chip tipped to launch in 3 variants; Know all about it

With the launch of the next Apple Silicon chip just around the corner, check out the different variants of the M3 chip and what they could offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 07:47 IST
Icon
Apple's 'Scary Fast' October 30 Event: What to expect
Apple M3 chip
1/7 Apple Inc. is set to kick off its final product unveiling of the year, and it's taking place on Halloween eve, October 30, at 5 p.m. California time (5:30 a.m IST). This event, known as "Scary Fast," is a deviation from the usual in-person gatherings at Cupertino. Instead, it will be an online-only affair, raising anticipation for what Apple has in store. (@Apple)
Apple M3 chip
2/7 What to Expect at the Event: Apple has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the event, but reports from Bloomberg suggest we can anticipate fresh MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops. While the design might not see radical changes, the highlight is the introduction of Apple's first M3 3-nanometer processors, a significant upgrade from the previous M2 chips. (Unsplash)
Apple M3 chip
3/7 The introduction of these new models comes at a crucial juncture for Apple. With the personal computing market rebounding after the pandemic, Apple faces competition from companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm, who are venturing into the PC market. Apple hopes these new products will drive a resurgence in sales, as it has experienced a few quarters of declining revenue. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/7 Although the Mac is no longer at the core of Apple's business, it remains a key revenue generator, contributing about 10 percent of annual sales. Wall Street estimates predict Mac sales to reach just under $8.1 billion in the holiday quarter, an improvement from the previous year, but not as robust as the pre-pandemic period. (AFP)
Apple M3 chip
5/7 MacBook Pro Upgrades: The MacBook Pro lineup will see updates with high-end models codenamed J514 and J516. These machines will retain a similar look to their predecessors but are expected to feature faster M3 Pro and M3 Max processors. These processors come in various configurations with more CPU and graphics cores, promising improved performance and gaming capabilities. (Unsplash)
Apple M3 chip
6/7 The Revamped iMac: The iMac lineup is also getting a refresh for the first time in over 900 days. Similar to the MacBook Pros, the design will remain largely unchanged, but internal enhancements and a redesigned stand are expected. These new iMacs, codenamed J433 and J434, will feature the M3 chip and offer different graphics configurations. (Apple)
Apple M3 chip
7/7 While the event will showcase MacBook Pros and iMacs, a low-end MacBook Pro with the M3 chip won't be unveiled yet. Also, new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 chips, codenamed J613 and J615, are in development and scheduled for release in the first half of 2024. As for updated iPads, Apple plans to debut them in the spring. Meanwhile, AirPods will receive updates in the coming years, with new models and headphones on the horizon. (AFP)
Apple M3 chip
icon View all Images
M3 is the next-generation Apple Silicon chip that is expected to power the Macs for the next few years. (Unsplash)

Apple event: After months of anticipation, the launch of the next-generation Apple Silicon chip is just around the corner. The Apple event, termed ‘Scary Fast', perhaps a reference to the new M3 chips, is set to take place at 5:00 PM PT on October 30. Likely to be named M3, the new chip is expected to bring performance upgrades while also offering better energy efficiency. It could power Apple's new Macs such as the MacBook Pro and iMac. The chip itself is tipped to come in different variants, depending on the number of cores, and it could also mark a shift to a 3-nanometer production process. Let us take a closer look at Apple's upcoming M3 chips.

Apple M3 chips: Details

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared the details about the types of M3 chips that Apple is planning to introduce. While it was previously tipped that four variants of the M3 could come out, details about only three of them have been revealed so far, with no information about the M3 Ultra. Therefore, we're only expecting to see three variants of the M3 chip - M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.

1. M3 - As per Gurman, the base M3 chipset would feature 8 CPU cores, with 4 high-performance and 4 efficiency cores. Moreover, it could feature as many as 10 GPU cores, which is the same as M2, but could offer improved memory configurations, getting better performance out of each core.

2. M3 Pro - The higher-end M3 chip, the M3 Pro, is being reportedly tested in different configurations. As per Gurman, it could feature as many as 6 performance and 6 efficiency cores, making it 12 CPU cores in total. The GPU cores are also expected to be bumped up to 18. On the other hand, the top configuration would get 14 CPU cores (with 2 additional performance cores) and 20 GPU cores.

3. M3 Max - The M3 Max chip will reportedly feature 16 cores in one of its configurations, with 12 high-performance and 4 efficiency cores. The GPU cores could be bumped up to a mammoth 40 in its top configuration. As per Gurman, the M3 Max is the top-end chip in the M3 lineup and is expected to get 32 GPU cores in the base configuration.

Do note that all the above information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official information from Apple, which is expected to be at the Scary Fast event.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 07:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon