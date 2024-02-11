 Apple to settle trade secrets lawsuit against chip startup Rivos | Tech News
Apple plans to settle a lawsuit that accused chip startup Rivos of stealing its trade secrets.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Feb 11 2024, 10:36 IST
London streets shocked and awed as "pet" roams with Apple Vision Pro! Check reactions
Apple
1/5 Apple Vision Pro was launched at a whopping price of $3500 in the US. It is a stunner and it has elicited admiration from analysts. Now, when an X user took it to the streets of London, England, along with his mechanical "pet", it drew reactions of absolutely amazing nature. Know all about this Apple Vision Pro journey. (Zac Alsop/ X)
Apple
2/5 The X user named Zac Alsop, shared a video of a realistic mechanical pet along with his Apple Vision Pro. The AI pet is a robot animal, which resembles a dog, and they roamed the streets of London just like a man and a real dog would with the former talking to the animal.  (Zac Alsop/ X)
Apple
3/5 While it raised a discussion and stunned viewers, Various X users commented on the video saying, “Future is now.” Another user on the platform said, “A Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Future”. The video now has over 1.7 million views. (AFP)
Apple
4/5 Zac Alsop shared another video of the pet controlled via Apple Vision Pro in which the it was seen riding a skateboard. The user on the post said, “My dog is better than the real thing.”  (Zac Alsop/ X)
Apple
5/5 It is unimaginable how Apple Vision Pro can be used and how its capabilities can transform the future of technology. Apple's AR/VR headset is really blowing the minds of people with new tech. (Zac Alsop/ X)
Apple
View all Images
Representatives for Apple and Rivos did not immediately respond to requests for comment and more information about the settlement. (Unsplash)

Apple plans to settle a lawsuit that accused chip startup Rivos of stealing its trade secrets related to computer-chip technology, according to a joint court filing on Friday in California federal court. The companies told the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that they had "signed an agreement that potentially settles the case," and that the agreement allows Apple to examine Rivos' systems and recover any confidential information.

Representatives for Apple and Rivos did not immediately respond to requests for comment and more information about the settlement.

Apple sued "stealth" startup Rivos in 2022. It said Mountain View, California-based Rivos had hired away dozens of its engineers and used its confidential information to develop competing "system-on-chip" (SoC) technology.

SoCs are integrated circuits with several computer components in a single chip, including central processing units and graphic processing units. Apple said in the lawsuit that it spent billions of dollars and more than a decade of research on its SoC designs, and that they have "revolutionized the personal and mobile computing worlds."

Rivos denied the allegations and claimed that Apple had "sought to punish Rivos and any Apple employees who may seek to work there since the moment Apple learned about the promising startup." It countersued Apple last September for unfair competition.

Apple settled related claims in the case last month against six former employees who left the company to join Rivos.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 10:36 IST
