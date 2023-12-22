Icon
Home Tech News Artificial Intelligence 2023:Top 5 events that moved the AI segment into the spotlight

Artificial Intelligence 2023:Top 5 events that moved the AI segment into the spotlight

Dive into the transformative year of 2023, where artificial Intelligence took center stage. From Microsoft's Copilot to Meta's breakthroughs, discover the pivotal moments that shaped the AI landscape.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 22 2023, 19:07 IST
In a year marked by groundbreaking advancements, 2023 has proven to be a pivotal moment for Artificial Intelligence (AI), reshaping industries and capturing public attention. While ChatGPT laid its foundations in late 2022, it was in 2023 that generative AI truly seized the spotlight with all the tech majors looking to muscle in and dominate the segment with their new tools. Amidst the highs and lows, the AI landscape witnessed transformative events, from competitive launches to unexpected scandals. As we bid farewell to this remarkable year, let's revisit the five defining moments that shaped the AI narrative in 2023.

1. Microsoft Copilot: A Game-Changer in AI

Microsoft's Copilot emerged as a notable chatbot, initially known as Bing Chat. Launched on February 7, 2023, it proved to be a versatile tool, touted by Nadella as surpassing ChatGPT in certain specialized functions. The revelation of the "Prometheus Model" showcased Microsoft's unique approach in collaboration with OpenAI, ushering in a new era of AI evolution.

Notable Copilot Releases:

  • Microsoft Copilot: February 2023
  • Windows Copilot: September 2023 (Windows 11 update)
  • Copilot for Microsoft: November 2023 (Enterprise release)

2. OpenAI Dev Day

Almost a year after the public release of ChatGPT, OpenAI hosted its inaugural developer conference, DevDay, in San Francisco. The event unveiled GPT-4 Turbo, boasting a massive 128K context window and introducing Text-to-Speech (TTS) capabilities. These enhancements marked OpenAI's ongoing commitment to innovation and staying ahead in the competitive AI landscape.

Notable Dev Day Highlights:

  • GPT-4 Turbo with 128K context
  • Text-to-Speech (TTS) capabilities

3. Google Bard Takes the Stage with Multilingual Prowess

Google Bard, introduced on February 6, powered by LaMDA and PaLM 2, showcased Google's bold move in leveraging its proprietary language models. Setting itself apart with availability in over 40 languages, Bard incorporated multimodal search in July, allowing users to input both images and text. This demonstrated Google's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI conversation.

4. Google Gemini

Google's Gemini, the company's most advanced AI model, offered scalability across various devices, from data centers to mobile phones. Released in Nano and Pro sizes, Gemini found integration into Google products, such as the Pixel 8 phone and the Bard chatbot. Google's future plans involve incorporating Gemini into essential services like Search, Ads, and Chrome.

5. Meta Connect 2023

Meta's two-day annual developer conference, Meta Connect 2023, showcased the tech giant's strides in AI. Llama 2, an open-source language learning model, stood out as one of the first of its kind, available for public use. Meta's foray into AI chatbots, with an assistant available across its platforms, and the introduction of Emu, an image-generation model, highlighted the company's commitment to shaping the AI landscape.

Key Announcements at Meta Connect 2023:

  • Meta AI Assistant
  • Emu: Image-generation model
  • AI Studio: Platform for building customized AI chatbots

As the year draws to a close, these milestones underscore the dynamic evolution of AI, setting the stage for what promises to be an even more exhilarating future.

First Published Date: 22 Dec, 19:06 IST
Icon
