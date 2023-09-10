Home Tech News Deepfakes: Australia to require AI-made child abuse material be removed from search results

Deepfakes: Australia to require AI-made child abuse material be removed from search results

Australia requires search engines to prevent the sharing of AI-generated child sexual abuse material, known as deepfakes.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Sep 10 2023, 09:45 IST
5 near-Earth asteroids approaching Earth at fearsome speeds! Know their size, distance and more
Australia
1/5 Asteroid 2023 RG – Asteroid 2023 RG, which is just 38 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, September 8. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 44859 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 1.6 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Australia
2/5 Asteroid 2023 RH – Asteroid 2023 RH is hurtling towards Earth for a close approach to Earth on September 8. In terms of size, it is almost 89 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.6 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 68831 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Australia
3/5 Asteroid 2023 QC5 – Asteroid 2023 QC5 is hurtling towards Earth for a close approach to Earth today, September 8. In terms of size, it is almost 79 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 27327 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Australia
4/5 Asteroid 2020 GE – Asteroid 2020 GE will also make its closest approach to the planet today, September 8. The asteroid, with a width of just 26 feet, will approach at a distance of 5.7 million kilometers and a slower speed of 5211 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 RL – Asteroid 2023 RL, with a width of just 24 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on September 9. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 19376 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of just 755,000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
Australia
View all Images
Australia to Require Search Engines to Prevent Sharing of Child Sexual Abuse Material Created by AI (Pixabay)

Australia will make search engines like Google and Bing take steps to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence, the country's internet regulator said on Friday.

A new code drafted by the industry giants at the government's request will require search engines to ensure that such content is not returned in search results, e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement.

It will also require that AI functions built into search engines cannot produce synthetic versions of the same material, she said. Synthetic versions of the material are also known as deepfakes.

"The use of generative AI has grown so quickly that I think it's caught the whole world off guard to a certain degree," Inman Grant said.

The code presents an example of how the regulatory and legal landscape surrounding internet platforms is being rehsaped by the explosion of products which automatically generate lifelike content.

Inman Grant said an earlier code drafted by Google, owned by Alphabet, and Bing, owned by Microsoft, did not cover AI-generated content, so she asked them to go back to the drawing board.

"When the biggest players in the industry announced they would integrate generative AI into their search functions we had a draft code that was clearly no longer fit for purpose. We asked the industry to have another go," Inman Grant added.

A spokesperson for the Digital Industry Group Inc, an Australian advocacy organisation of which Google and Microsoft are members, said it was pleased the regulator had approved the new version of the code.

"We worked hard to reflect recent developments in relation to generative AI, codifying best practices for industry and providing further community safeguards," the spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, the regulator registered safety codes for several other internet services like social media, smartphone applications and equipment providers. Those codes take effect in late 2023.

The regulator is still working on developing safety codes concerning internet storage and private messaging services, which have faced resistence from privacy advocates globally.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 07:33 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming
Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets