Icon
Home Tech News ‘Authentic’ Named Word of the Year as AI Blurs Line Between Real and Fake

‘Authentic’ Named Word of the Year as AI Blurs Line Between Real and Fake

Merriam-Webster Inc. chose “authentic” as its word of the year, highlighting how misinformation on platforms like Elon Musk’s X Corp. and the rise of artificial intelligence have made it harder to assess what’s real and what’s fake.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 07:21 IST
Icon
artificial intelligence
The rise of artificial intelligence has made it harder to assess what’s real and what’s fake. (Pixabay)
artificial intelligence
The rise of artificial intelligence has made it harder to assess what’s real and what’s fake. (Pixabay)

Merriam-Webster Inc. chose “authentic” as its word of the year, highlighting how misinformation on platforms like Elon Musk's X Corp. and the rise of artificial intelligence have made it harder to assess what's real and what's fake.

“The line between ‘real' and ‘fake' has become increasingly blurred,” Merriam-Webster's Editor at Large Peter Sokolowski said in a statement. “As a result, in social media and marketing, authentic has become the gold standard for building trust.”

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Searches for authentic “saw a substantial increase in 2023, driven by stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media,” the dictionary company said. It describes the word as an aspirational quality that celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Musk strive to build identity around.   

The dictionary said queries for “deepfake” spiked in April, when Tesla Inc. lawyers claimed Musk's statements on self-driving safety may not have been real. Searches for “X” stood out in July, when people were trying to understand Musk's Twitter rebrand.

Other 2023 standouts include “dystopian,” “indict,” and “coronation.” Last year's top word was “gaslighting.”

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 07:21 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon