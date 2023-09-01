Home Tech News BAE Explores Using Fighter-Jet Technologies for New Space Gear

BAE Explores Using Fighter-Jet Technologies for New Space Gear

BAE Systems Plc is exploring ways to use defense technologies such as jet-pilot helmets for applications in space, as the UK defense contractor sharpens its focus on commercial opportunities in the burgeoning market.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 09:16 IST
Interested in astronomy? Explore space, just check out these 5 apps
Meteor Shower
1/5 PhotoPills: This app contains stargazing, calculator, and map and lets you know when celestial events are happening so you do not miss the sign. This app is perfect for users who chase mind-blowing celestial views or astrophotographers. (Unsplash)
Geminids
2/5 Night Sky 11: This lets you point your device to the constellations, galaxies and others and provides you information about the spottings. It also contains a star library and interactive solar system map. (Jeff Dai/TWAN/NASA)
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
3/5 Sky Map: This app provides users with a live view of objects in the night sky. It also has a feature that let users see past skies and how the sky will look in future. (Petr Horalek / Institute of Physics in Opava)
Venus and Jupiter
4/5 Solar Walk 2: This astronomy app provides a captivating exploration of the sun and the solar system. This app is known for its time travel feature which portrays how celestial objects travel in space. (Image Credit & Copyright: Giovanni Tumino)
Red auroras
5/5 SkyWiki: This app provides an intuitive sky map with information about celestial objects. It also gives information about the upcoming celestial events.  (Paul Carlsen)
NASA Artemis space suits
View all Images
NASA introduced its new Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) and Orion Crew Survival System suit for the Artemis program on Oct. 15, 2019. (NASA)

BAE Systems Plc is exploring ways to use defense technologies such as jet-pilot helmets for applications in space, as the UK defense contractor sharpens its focus on commercial opportunities in the burgeoning market.

A potential astronaut helmet would build on the core technology used in jet-fighter headgear the company currently makes, said Nigel Kidd, product director for head-mounted displays at the London-based company.

Space is becoming more of a priority for defense companies as security threats around the world swell. BAE this month agreed to buy Ball Aerospace for $5.6 billion to expand its missile, space and munition products. Chief Executive Officer Charles Woodburn signaled at the time that he may make more acquisitions in the sector.

Striker II Helmet Mounted Displays, launched in 2014, are currently used as a prototype for fighter pilots flying Typhoon and Gripen jets. The helmet is a step up from Striker I because it provides pilots with night vision, 3D audio reduction and color symbology to locate enemies and allies.

The global space economy, which stood at $546 billion in 2022, is expected to grow to another 41% over the next five years as commercial space revenue increases, according to a report from the nonprofit Space Foundation.

American companies including ILC Dover, Axiom Space Inc. and Collins Aerospace all supply NASA with spacesuits for spacewalking and exploring the surface of the Moon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 09:16 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets