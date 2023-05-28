Best running apps for iPhone and Apple Watch in 2023 to boost your fitness

Running has become an increasingly popular activity for fitness enthusiasts, and with the abundance of running apps available today, it's easier than ever to enhance your fitness journey. Whether you're new to running or have been doing it for a long time, it's important to find the right running app to assist you in setting goals, keeping track of your progress, and recording important metrics. Here we have listed some best running apps that can help you monitor various health and performance factors such as your pace, distance, mileage, heart rate, and calories burned. Additionally, many of them offer pre-programmed training runs suitable for different skill levels and can record your running routes using GPS

1. Nike Run Club

Nike Run Club is the ultimate free running app. It provides Guided Runs and Training Plans to help you establish running as a regular part of your routine. With expert guidance and a supportive global community, it's one of the best running apps for Apple Watch. Benefit from training by fitness experts and Nike legends through Guided Runs, while the Run Tracker records essential stats like speed, distance, and heart rate. You can even track shoe mileage and receive reminders for replacements.

2. Strava

Strava is a popular fitness app that tracks your runs and bike rides, allowing you to compete with others. It provides detailed information on your activity, such as time, distance, and pace. Strava integrates seamlessly with Apple Watch, eliminating the need to carry your iPhone. Notable features include competitive rankings on the Leaderboard, finding the best routes, and sharing your live location for safety. Strava fosters a supportive community, offers monthly challenges, and is compatible with various apps and devices. It's a simple and affordable platform.

3. Map My Run

Map My Run by Under Armour is an excellent running app for Apple Watch users. It offers a range of tracking and training tools for runners of all levels. With customizable Training Plans and expert tips, it's popular among users. The app provides real-time updates on distance, pace, time, and heart rate directly on your Apple Watch. The Routes feature helps you find safe paths, save favorites, and share with friends. It integrates with other fitness platforms like MyFitnessPal for comprehensive health tracking.

4. Running Trainer

Running Trainer is a reliable Apple Watch and iPhone running app with accurate GPS-enabled tracking. It has a streamlined interface and offers useful tools. The app seamlessly works with your Apple Watch, providing access to running stats, records, and progress charts. Set your target, receive audio feedback, and integrate with Maps for GPS directions. Connect to your music player, sync with Apple Health for heart rate and calorie tracking, and achieve your fitness goals effortlessly.