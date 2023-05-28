Home Tech News Best running apps for iPhone and Apple Watch in 2023 to boost your fitness

Best running apps for iPhone and Apple Watch in 2023 to boost your fitness

Here is our selection of the best running apps available in 2023 for iPhone and Apple Watch. Whether you are a beginner or marathoner, there's an ideal app to meet every runner's requirements.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 28 2023, 17:06 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
iPhone Fitness app
View all Images
Best running apps for iPhone and Apple Watch. (Apple)

Running has become an increasingly popular activity for fitness enthusiasts, and with the abundance of running apps available today, it's easier than ever to enhance your fitness journey. Whether you're new to running or have been doing it for a long time, it's important to find the right running app to assist you in setting goals, keeping track of your progress, and recording important metrics. Here we have listed some best running apps that can help you monitor various health and performance factors such as your pace, distance, mileage, heart rate, and calories burned. Additionally, many of them offer pre-programmed training runs suitable for different skill levels and can record your running routes using GPS

1. Nike Run Club

Nike Run Club is the ultimate free running app. It provides Guided Runs and Training Plans to help you establish running as a regular part of your routine. With expert guidance and a supportive global community, it's one of the best running apps for Apple Watch. Benefit from training by fitness experts and Nike legends through Guided Runs, while the Run Tracker records essential stats like speed, distance, and heart rate. You can even track shoe mileage and receive reminders for replacements.

2. Strava

Strava is a popular fitness app that tracks your runs and bike rides, allowing you to compete with others. It provides detailed information on your activity, such as time, distance, and pace. Strava integrates seamlessly with Apple Watch, eliminating the need to carry your iPhone. Notable features include competitive rankings on the Leaderboard, finding the best routes, and sharing your live location for safety. Strava fosters a supportive community, offers monthly challenges, and is compatible with various apps and devices. It's a simple and affordable platform.

3. Map My Run

Map My Run by Under Armour is an excellent running app for Apple Watch users. It offers a range of tracking and training tools for runners of all levels. With customizable Training Plans and expert tips, it's popular among users. The app provides real-time updates on distance, pace, time, and heart rate directly on your Apple Watch. The Routes feature helps you find safe paths, save favorites, and share with friends. It integrates with other fitness platforms like MyFitnessPal for comprehensive health tracking.

4. Running Trainer

Running Trainer is a reliable Apple Watch and iPhone running app with accurate GPS-enabled tracking. It has a streamlined interface and offers useful tools. The app seamlessly works with your Apple Watch, providing access to running stats, records, and progress charts. Set your target, receive audio feedback, and integrate with Maps for GPS directions. Connect to your music player, sync with Apple Health for heart rate and calorie tracking, and achieve your fitness goals effortlessly.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 May, 17:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday
Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
WWDC 2023
WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Gameplay to launch date, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6

    Trending News

    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter
    WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
    WWDC 2023
    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets