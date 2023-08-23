Home Tech News Beware of 'OfficeNote' - Apple Mac malware in disguise available on Dark Web

Beware of 'OfficeNote' - Apple Mac malware in disguise available on Dark Web

Beware: XLoader malware returns as an "OfficeNote" app on Apple Macs. Know how to protect your Mac from this sneaky threat.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 16:12 IST
How frontline workers can take to Microsoft Teams - 3 ways
image caption
1/5 Microsoft’s recent Work Trend Index disclosed that 1 in 2 frontline workers face burnout, and a staggering 45% contemplate switching jobs within a year.  (Pexels)
Cutting-edge technology, however, is fast emerging as the key to success. Through these following ways, frontline workers are being empowered by Microsoft Teams
2/5 Cutting-edge technology, however, is fast emerging as the key to success. Through these following ways, frontline workers are being empowered by Microsoft Teams (Pexels)
image caption
3/5 1. Intelligent operations: The Work Trend Index reports that 62% of frontline workers are willing to delegate tasks to AI. Harnessing AI to reduce administrative clutter, allowing frontline warriors to concentrate on driving business growth. With the help of AI, frontline managers can quickly identify open items, such as open shifts, that need to be covered with a new Shifts plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot.  (Microsoft )
image caption
4/5 2. Effortless communication: These important messages are delivered through push notifications and announcements that surface in the home experience within Teams. With Copilot in Microsoft Viva Engage, corporate communicators get suggestions to further personalize messages, adjust tone and length, and even suggest relevant images to help drive engagement on the frontline.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/5 3. Trusted experiences: To deal with privacy and compliance issues, organizations will soon be able to enrol Android and iOS devices into Microsoft Entra ID shared device mode to enable a single sign-in and out experience for various Microsoft apps. This will allow frontline workers to quickly and compliantly wipe their device for the next shift.   (Microsoft)
OfficeNote
View all Images
Stay Vigilant: New Mac malware disguised as 'OfficeNote' puts users at risk. (Pexels)

A fresh Mac threat has emerged, and it's a revamped version of the notorious XLoader malware. This time, it's disguised as a productivity app called "OfficeNote." Here's what you need to know to keep your Mac secure.

XLoader: A Brief Background

XLoader has been causing trouble since 2015, but it usually targets Windows PCs. In 2021, a macOS version appeared, but it was distributed as a Java program, which was not very potent against Macs. Now, a new version of XLoader has surfaced, written in programming languages C and Objective C, according to a Tom's Guide report. What's more, it's signed with an Apple developer signature, making it appear legitimate.

How the Malware Spreads

Hackers have become quite clever. Instead of sending phishing emails with malware attachments, they're disguising XLoader as a fake productivity app named "OfficeNote." This deceptive tactic can trick unsuspecting Mac users into downloading it.

Tricky Tricks

This malicious version of XLoader is hidden within the OfficeNote app installation file. While it was signed with a developer signature in July, Apple has since revoked it. Strangely, Apple's built-in XProtect malware scanner can't detect this threat.

Expensive and Dangerous

XLoader is sold as a "Malware-as-a-Service" on the Dark Web.Hackers pay its creators to use it in their attacks. The macOS version is more expensive than its Windows counterpart: $199 per month or $299 for three months, compared to $59 per month or $129 for three months, Tom's Guide reveals.

When a Mac user tries to install OfficeNote, they receive an error message, making them think something's wrong with the program. But here's the sneaky part: XLoader secretly installs itself.

What XLoader Does

Once on your Mac, XLoader goes for the kill. It tries to steal passwords and other sensitive data from your clipboard. It also targets Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, going after cookies and other browser data. Oddly, it leaves Safari alone.

Stay Safe

To stay safe, be cautious about downloading apps from untrusted sources. Stick to the Mac App Store and verified developers. Keep your Mac's software up to date, as Apple frequently releases security patches. Lastly, use reliable antivirus software that can detect and remove threats like XLoader.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 15:58 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
bgfdgf_1691331877942
Top 5 ChatGPT tricks to improve workplace productivity
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets