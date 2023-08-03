Home Tech News BIG Leak: Apple can bring the 2nd generation AirTag in 2024; Check details

BIG Leak: Apple can bring the 2nd generation AirTag in 2024; Check details

A second generation AirTag could arrive in the latter half of 2024 with more features and better integration with Apple Vision Pro, as per reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 17:04 IST
Apple AirTag
AirTag is Apple’s circular tracking device that can be attached to items such as keys, bags, and even vehicles. (Unsplash)
Apple AirTag
AirTag is Apple’s circular tracking device that can be attached to items such as keys, bags, and even vehicles. (Unsplash)

AirTag is one of the world's most popular Bluetooth trackers that people use to locate their lost or stolen belongings. Now, Apple is working on a second-generation AirTag which would bring more functionality and reliability. In the past, AirTag has been utilized to catch thieves, and even stolen potted plants. All these cases point towards Apple's first Bluetooth tracker being a success, and this has encouraged the Cupertino-based tech giant to develop a second-generation Bluetooth tracker.

Second generation AirTag

According to an X post by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple has already started the development of the second-generation AirTag. However, it will not release at least until next year. As per the report, the mass production of the second-generation AirTag could begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The new AirTag could also get new upgrades as part of Apple's plans to create a spatial computing ecosystem, and it could have improved integration with the company's first AR/VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro. While Kuo did not go into any specifics, it is possible that the second generation AirTag could get an improved U2 Ultra Wideband chip, similar to the iPhone 15 series.

Past uses of AirTag

Just days ago, WMBF News reported that police tracked a burglar who stole a restaurant's decoy safe thanks to an AirTag that was inside it. The incident occurred at Sneaky Beagle restaurant in South Carolina, US, where an AirTag was stuffed inside a teddy bear that was kept in the decoy safe.

The Bluetooth tracker pinged the safe's location at the culprit's home 30 minutes after the burglary, and the authorities later connected this to nine other burglaries in the neighborhood.

Misuse of Bluetooth trackers

Apple and Google recently joined forces to combat the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices which have been previously used for tracking people unethically. A proposed industry specification to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking was jointly submitted by both companies in May.

This will be the first-of-its-kind specification that will not only detect if people are being tracked without their consent but also issue alerts to iOS and Android users.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 17:04 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Upcoming offers on Amazon: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets