 Black Holes to Quasars, James Webb Space Telescope Sheds Light on Cosmic Evolution | Tech News
Home Tech News Black Holes to Quasars, James Webb Space Telescope Sheds Light on Cosmic Evolution

Black Holes to Quasars, James Webb Space Telescope Sheds Light on Cosmic Evolution

James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is uncovering insights into the growth of black holes, focusing on the discovery of medium-sized "baby quasars." These findings offer valuable clues about the evolution of these cosmic entities and the universe's origins.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 09 2024, 10:45 IST
Blazar
Unlocking Cosmic Mysteries: How the James Webb Space Telescope is Revealing the Secrets of Black Hole Growth. (NASA)
Blazar
Unlocking Cosmic Mysteries: How the James Webb Space Telescope is Revealing the Secrets of Black Hole Growth. (NASA)

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has potentially unlocked a crucial piece of the cosmic puzzle, shedding light on one of the universe's most enigmatic phenomena - black holes. Contrary to the spotlight typically reserved for the colossal supermassive black holes, a recent discovery suggests that their smaller counterparts, dubbed "baby quasars," might hold the key to unraveling long standing mysteries.

Traditionally, supermassive black holes, with masses billions of times those of the sun, steal the cosmic limelight. With the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists have discovered a population of not-so-gigantic, quasars. These "baby quasars,"Falling within the 10 to 100 million solar mass range, challenge conventional understanding and offer a glimpse into the intermediary stages of black hole evolution, reported Space.com.

The study, led by Jorryt Matthee from the Institute of Science and Technology Austria, scrutinizes the curious journey of these "problematic quasars." These celestial entities emerge from the cataclysmic demise of massive stars, culminating in explosive supernova deaths that birth black holes. The conundrum arises when these nascent black holes transition into quasars at an apparently accelerated pace, defying the laws of astrophysics.

Matthee's team, employing the JWST's discerning gaze, identified these "baby quasars" as subtle red dots amidst the cosmic tapestry. This discovery marks a pivotal step in untangling the intricate web of black hole formation. The reddish hue that was observed, indicative of dusty surroundings, hints at the obscured presence of actively feeding black holes, corroborating their quasar status.

The JWST's inadvertent revelation of these "baby quasars" underscores the vast expanse of uncharted cosmic territory awaiting exploration. As researchers delve deeper into this cosmic microcosm, armed with cutting-edge technologies and insatiable curiosity, they inch closer to unraveling the universe's enduring mysteries.

The JWST's discovery of "baby quasars" offers a tantalizing glimpse into the cosmos' dynamic tapestry, inviting humanity to embark on an awe-inspiring journey of discovery and understanding.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Mar, 10:45 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans urge inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's trunk stowing mechanic for added realism
GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets