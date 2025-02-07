Latest Tech News Tech Tech News ByteDance unveils OmniHuman-1 - an AI model that can generate realistic videos from photos- Details

ByteDance unveils OmniHuman-1 - an AI model that can generate realistic videos from photos- Details

ByteDance has introduced OmniHuman-1, an AI model that creates realistic videos from photos and audio, which aims to enhance video generation with advanced facial and motion synchronisation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 07 2025, 14:42 IST
ByteDance OmniHuman
ByteDance has introduced OmniHuman-1, an AI model that creates realistic videos from photos and audio. (ByteDance)

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has introduced a new artificial intelligence model called OmniHuman-1. This model is designed to generate realistic videos using photos and sound clips. The development follows OpenAI's decision to expand access to its video-generation tool, Sora, for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users in December 2024. Google DeepMind also announced its Veo model last year, capable of producing high-definition videos based on text or image inputs. However, neither OpenAI nor Google's models, which convert photos into videos, are publicly available.

A technical paper (reviewed by the South China Morning Post) highlights that OmniHuman-1 specialises in generating videos of individuals speaking, singing, and moving. The research team behind the model claims that its performance surpasses existing AI tools that generate human videos based on audio. Although ByteDance has not released the model for public use, sample videos have circulated online. One of these showcases a 23-second clip of Albert Einstein appearing to give a speech, which has been shared on YouTube.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details
Vivo X200
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details

Also read: Amazon to launch AI-powered Alexa on February 26- Here's what we know so far

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Insights from ByteDance Researchers

ByteDance researchers, including Lin Gaojie, Jiang Jianwen, Yang Jiaqi, Zheng Zerong, and Liang Chao, have detailed their approach in a recent technical paper. They introduced a training method that integrates multiple datasets, combining text, audio, and movement to improve video-generation models. This strategy addresses scalability challenges that researchers have faced in advancing similar AI tools.

Also read: Google says commercial quantum computing will take off in just 5 years: What it means

The research highlights that this method enhances video generation without directly referencing competing models. By mixing different types of data, the AI can generate videos with varied aspect ratios and body proportions, ranging from close-up shots to full-body visuals. The model produces detailed facial expressions synchronised with audio, along with natural head and gesture movements. These features could lead to broader applications in various industries.

Also read: ChatGPT maker OpenAI now has a new logo to match its rebranding. This is what it looks like

Among the sample videos released, one features a man delivering a TED Talk-style speech with hand gestures and lip movements synchronised with the audio. Observers noted that the video closely resembles a real-life recording.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 14:42 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details

GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details
Take-Two’s earnings call

GTA 6 updates expected during Take-Two's earnings call today: Here’s what fans can expect
Age of Empires II

Age of Empires II and Age of Mythology coming to PlayStation 5 with exciting expansions
GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn’t overlook

GTA 6 launch: 4 underrated features that Rockstar shouldn’t overlook
GTA 6 leaked release date

GTA 6 leaked release date stirs speculation among fans: Here’s when it's coming

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets