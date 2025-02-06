Latest Tech News Tech Tech News ChatGPT maker OpenAI now has a new logo to match its rebranding. This is what it looks like

OpenAI has made subtle changes to its brand aesthetics. Here's what's new.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Feb 06 2025, 15:10 IST
OpenAI's recent changes are subtle and may not be immediately noticeable at first glance. (OpenAI)

OpenAI has made headlines on more than one occasion over the last few months. Firstly, it was due to the sudden emergence of DeepSeek, its new rival based in China, and recently, it was the company's CEO, Sam Altman, visiting India. Now again, the AI giant is back in the news, thanks to its current rebranding efforts. The brand has revamped its logo, introducing a new typeface called OpenAI Sans. The brand is also adopting a new colour palette to create a distinct look. Here's everything you need to know about OpenAI's aesthetic changes.

OpenAI's wordmark is central to its brand identity now

OpenA says that its wordmark is “the most direct distillation” of its visual philosophy, and it is now made out of OpenAI Sans, its brand-new typeface. The ‘O' is now a perfect circle, and OpenAI states that it can freely scale in size. The balance of proportions is fixed to ensure consistency across its various range of products, services, and more.

Also read
There's also a brand-new typeface. OpenAI's new typeface, OpenAI Sans, is now available in five main core weights: Light, Regular, Medium, Semi-Bold, and Bold. Each is paired with its own italic style.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI now has a new logo to match its rebranding. This is what it looks like
OpenAI Sans (OpenAI)
OpenAI Sans (OpenAI)

The company claims that this new typeface blends geometric precision and functionality with a rounded, approachable character. There are subtle modifications to create smoother curves, making it more bespoke for platforms, giving it a more friendly and circular appearance. It also represents OpenAI's brand ethos, striking a balance between “technological precision and humanistic warmth”.

Changes to Blossom logo

The blossom logo has also seen changes. OpenAI has two distinct logos: the OpenAI wordmark and the blossom logo. There are various guidelines in place stating that the blossom logo should not be used alongside the OpenAI wordmark.

OpenAI's new Blosson logo.
OpenAI's new Blosson logo. (OpenAI)
OpenAI's new Blosson logo. (OpenAI)

Further, as reported by Wallpaper, there are three intertwined triangles, which can be interpreted as a flower or a bloom. These have also been lightly upgraded to merge with the new identity, with refined geometry and differently weighted versions.

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 15:10 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets