CES 2024: Forget hardware, AI to dominate tech expo as Amazon, Dell, Samsung, AMD take centre stage

CES 2024: Forget hardware, AI to dominate tech expo as Amazon, Dell, Samsung, AMD take centre stage

Get ready for a revolution at CES 2024 as artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to take center stage, promising a flood of innovation from industry giants in Las Vegas this January.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 01 2024, 17:00 IST
CES 2024, kicking off on January 9, the event promises an AI flood with industry giants showcasing groundbreaking tech.
CES 2024, kicking off on January 9, the event promises an AI flood with industry giants showcasing groundbreaking tech. ( @CES)

CES 2024: The countdown to the highly anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has begun, promising a spectacle of groundbreaking tech innovations set to unfold in Las Vegas starting January 9. This year, the spotlight is firmly on Artificial Intelligence (AI), with industry giants like Amazon, Asus, Dell, NVIDIA, Samsung, and Intel converging to showcase their latest offerings.

Unlike the previous years, where generative AI technology simmered beneath the surface, CES 2024 is gearing up to be a game-changer. Last year, the CES landscape seemed almost primitive compared to what's expected this time. The unveiling of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022 has created an AI arms race that is set to reach its zenith at CES 2024.

CES 2024 Transforms into an AI Bazaar

Anshel Sag, a principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, aptly describes the AI influx, stating, “If you thought it was a wave last year, it's going to be a tsunami this year,” as reported by Wired.com. Brace yourselves for an AI takeover, as CES transforms into a bustling bazaar of tech, with new gadgets, prototypes, and startups.

AI is set to find its way into cars, scooters, headphones, cameras, speakers, and televisions. The evolution of ChatGPT-style question-and-response services will be on full display, offering seamless interaction. Moreover, companies like Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD are expected to unveil chips supporting on-device AI services, enabling tasks like computer vision and voice-to-text services to feel more instantaneous.

As AI dominates CES 2024, Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, suggests that, like the internet, AI will become an inherent ingredient, eventually fading into the background as it becomes commonplace.

While AI may steal the spotlight, it's not the sole trend to watch for at CES. As the stage is set for a technological extravaganza, CES 2024 promises to be the epicenter of innovation, where industry trends are shaped, and the future unfolds before our eyes.

First Published Date: 01 Jan, 17:00 IST
