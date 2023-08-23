Home Tech News Chandrayaan-3 landing live streaming: When and where to watch ISRO land its lander on moon

Chandrayaan-3 landing live streaming: When and where to watch ISRO land its lander on moon

Chandrayaan-3 landing live streaming: India's Chandrayaan-3 mission nears a historic Moon landing. Know when and where to catch this exciting event live as ISRO looks to land its lander on the moon.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 09:51 IST
Chandrayaan-3 landing live streaming: ISRO's Vikram lander prepares for its historic soft landing on the Moon's south pole, a crucial step in India's ambitious lunar mission. (REUTERS)
Chandrayaan-3 landing live streaming: ISRO's Vikram lander prepares for its historic soft landing on the Moon's south pole, a crucial step in India's ambitious lunar mission. (REUTERS)

India's exciting mission to the Moon is almost there! Chandrayaan-3 is getting ready to land on the Moon's south pole. There's less than 12 hours to go before this historic moment for India. The Lander Module, called Vikram Lander, will find the perfect spot to land on the Moon. If everything goes as planned by ISRO, India will become the fourth country ever to gently touch down on the Moon. The others are the US, China and Russia. Know when and where to watch the historic Chandrayaan-3 landing live streaming.

The experts are saying that the last 15 to 20 minutes are the most important for the mission's success. During this time, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander will make a soft landing.

Because India's second lunar mission failed in the last 20 minutes before landing, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) is being extra careful this time. The part just before landing is considered very risky, and some even call it the "20 or 17 minutes of terror." In this phase, the whole process will be automatic. The Vikram lander has to use its engines at the right times and altitudes without human control.

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: When to Watch Livestreaming:

You can start watching the live broadcast at 5:20 pm (IST) on Wednesday. You'll be able to see the landing action on the ISRO website, their YouTube channel, Facebook, and DD National TV starting at 5:27 pm (IST) on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Where to Watch Live

You can watch the live broadcast on the Doordarshan TV channel, the ISRO website, and many social media platforms. Before the landing, you can also check out videos and photos sent by cameras on the LVM3-M4 and pictures taken by the Lander cameras.

Chandrayaan-3's main goals are a safe and gentle landing on the Moon, a rover moving around on the Moon's surface, and scientific experiments done right there on the Moon.

The lander for the Chandrayaan-3 mission is named after Vikram Sarabhai, who is often called the father of India's space program.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 09:11 IST
    Trending Gadgets

