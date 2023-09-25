Icon
Home Tech News Chandrayaan-3 mission done now, know all about ISRO's next massive move

Chandrayaan-3 mission done now, know all about ISRO's next massive move

According to a report, an ISRO official stated that the findings from Chandrayaan-3 mission will serve as the foundation for upcoming lunar missions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 10:17 IST
Icon
Vikram lander, Pragyan rover batteries fully charged! ISRO to give Chandrayaan-3 mission booster shot
Chandrayaan-3
1/5 Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been in sleep mode for 14 days. Today is the day when ISRO will try to wake them up. It is a scary moment as they are not expected to wake up as the lunar cold and darkness may have killed them both. (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
2/5 ISRO scientists are now waiting for optimum sunrise so the temperature on the Moon rises. Once the weather is in the right condition, it will be time to activate and re-establish communication with the lander and the rover.  (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
3/5 Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be starting its phase 2 in a few hours and he added, “When we sleep on Earth tonight, Vikram and Pragyan will perhaps wake up on the moon.” (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
4/5 Over the course of 14 days, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have contributed to various exceptional discoveries such as measuring the temperature of the lunar soil, finding th presence of sulphur and other elements, moonquake, and more.  (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
5/5 Now the whole country is waiting for the next chapter of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission with the awakening of Vikram lander and Pragyan. There are low chances of the mission to course, however, scientists have hopes that they will be able to make them operational again.  (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
View all Images
With the Chandrayaan-3 mission almost done, ISRO intends to design programs based on moon experiments to facilitate the safe return of samples to Earth. (PTI)

Chandrayaan-3 , India's third lunar mission, has been a huge success in the field of space and technology. It has opened various doors for future missions. This achievement would not be possible without the strong foundation of ISRO. The space agency is on a continuous mission to bring India to the forefront of innovation and technology. That's why even after the huge success of Chandryaan-3 mission, it is continuing to plan future ones. These missions will be focused on bringing samples back from the Moon. Know what is next after Chandrayaan-3:

Future lunar missions

Following the accomplishment of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is honing its capabilities for missions aimed at bringing back lunar samples to Earth. According to a report by Hindustan Times, An ISRO official stated that the findings from Chandrayaan-3, particularly the successful hop experiment conducted by the Vikram lander on September 3, will serve as the foundation for upcoming lunar missions. ISRO intends to design programs based on moon experiments to facilitate the safe return of samples to Earth, though no specific timeline has been established yet. Notably, only a few nations have demonstrated the ability to perform takeoffs from other celestial bodies. The Vikram lander elevated itself by approximately 40 cm before landing again. ISRO expressed its enthusiasm for the successful experiment, emphasizing its importance for future sample return and human missions

Seeing the current trends in the era of technology, this future mission seems very much possible. Even NASA has acquired recent success in bringing back a chunk of the Bennu asteroid from space with the help of the Osiris-Rex spacecraft. It was no less than magic.

Next phase of Chandrayaan-3

Even though the Chandryaan-3 has accomplished all its objectives, ISRO scientists are hoping that this mission could be extended. For this, ISRO is waiting for the signal from Pragyan Rover and Vikram Lander that are currently sleeping on the the south pole of the lunar surface. Both were put to sleep in early September because of the long lunar night, as the equipment is solar-powered and it cannot be operated without being charged by the sunlight. ISRO is optimistic about the revival of these two and if they wake up, it will be a huge milestone for the Chandrayaan-3 scientists.

 

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 10:17 IST
Tags:
