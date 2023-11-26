Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO to showcase mission’s top tech at Bengaluru Summit

After creating history in the field of space exploration, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which was a huge success for ISRO, is all set to take center stage at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS). The highlight of this year's Karnataka annual tech exposition is the Chandrayaan-3 ISRO-Industry Pavilion It will showcase India's progress in space exploration. Check here to know all about this Bengaluru Summit.

Bengaluru Tech Summit

The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled from November 29 to December 1. The theme of this summit is 'Breaking Boundaries.' The objective of this summit is to attract global tech leaders, start-ups, investors, research scholars, and government representatives from over 30 countries.

The major attraction of this summit is the 1:1 scale model of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander. This model will provide attendees with a firsthand look at the cutting-edge technology involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. A report by The Hindu quoted Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj as saying that an immersive experience will be created inside a specially erected geodesic dome, to gather understanding about lunar missions, space science, and technology behind Chandrayaan-3 mission. It will be created with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies combined together.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Chandrayaan-3 mission Scientific results

Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on August 23. It contributed significantly to lunar exploration. During the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO scientists successfully obtained a set of scientific results that can be extremely helpful for scientists in studying the lunar surface. Some of the key scientific results are given below:

1-The first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission recorded the temperature variations of the lunar surface/near-surface at various depths. This was recorded during the probe's penetration. According to ISRO, this is the first such profile for the lunar south pole.

2-The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument mounted on Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover made the first-ever in-situ measurements confirming the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar south pole region.

3-The APXS of the Pragyan Rover detected the presence of minor elements including Sulfur, apart from the major expected elements such as Aluminum, Silicon, Calcium, and Iron.

4-The RAMBHA-LP payload mounted on Vikram Lander carried out the first in-situ measurements of the surface-bound Lunar plasma environment over the south polar region. The initial assessment of the measurements indicated that the plasma surrounding the lunar surface is relatively sparse.

5- The ILSA payload on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission's Vikram Lander recorded the vibrations occurring due to the movements of Pragyan Rover and other payloads too.

6-Scientists from NRSC/ISRO estimate that about 2.06 tonnes of lunar epiregolith were ejected and displaced over an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site.

These scientific results can help scientists from all over the world in future lunar exploration missions.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!