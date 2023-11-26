Icon
Home Tech News Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO to showcase mission’s top tech at Bengaluru Summit

Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO to showcase mission’s top tech at Bengaluru Summit

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, so successfully carried out by ISRO, is all set to take center stage at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS).

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2023, 09:02 IST
Icon
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Know all about the Science results; many firsts recorded by ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission
1/5 The first Chandrayaan-3 mission science was carried out in the form of observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander which recorded the temperature variations of the lunar surface/near-surface at various depths. This was recorded by the probe's penetration tool. According to ISRO, this is the first such profile of the lunar south pole.  (ISRO)
image caption
2/5 The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument mounted on Chandrayaan-3 missions Pragyan Rover made the first-ever in-situ measurements of the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole. These in-situ measurements confirmed the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region. As mentioned on the ISRO website, it is something that was not feasible by the instruments onboard the orbiters. (REUTERS)
Chandrayaan-3 mission
3/5 The APXS of the Chandrayaan-3 rover detected the presence of minor elements including Sulfur, apart from the major expected elements such as Aluminum, Silicon, Calcium, and Iron. According to the ISRO, the APXS instrument is best suited for in-situ analysis of the elemental composition of soil and rocks on the surface of planetary bodies having less amount of atmosphere, such as the Moon. (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3 mission
4/5 First in-situ measurements of the surface-bound Lunar plasma environment over the south polar region were carried out by the RAMBHA-LP payload mounted on Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram Lander. The initial assessment of the measurements indicated that the plasma surrounding the lunar surface is relatively sparse. Apart from this, The ILSA payload on the Vikram Lander recorded the vibrations occurring due to the movements of Pragyan Rover and other payloads. (ISRO twitter)
Chandrayaan-3 mission
5/5 Scientists from NRSC/ISRO estimate that about 2.06 tonnes of lunar epiregolith were ejected and displaced over an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site. Notably, these Chandrayaan-3 mission Science results can have a major impact on future lunar missions and ISRO can ensure success on their basis. (ANI)
Chandrayaan-3 mission
icon View all Images
Chandrayaan-3 mission gathered some major scientific results including the confirmation of Sulphur on the lunar south pole. (ISRO/Instagram)

After creating history in the field of space exploration, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which was a huge success for ISRO, is all set to take center stage at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS). The highlight of this year's Karnataka annual tech exposition is the Chandrayaan-3 ISRO-Industry Pavilion It will showcase India's progress in space exploration. Check here to know all about this Bengaluru Summit.

Bengaluru Tech Summit

The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled from November 29 to December 1. The theme of this summit is 'Breaking Boundaries.' The objective of this summit is to attract global tech leaders, start-ups, investors, research scholars, and government representatives from over 30 countries.

The major attraction of this summit is the 1:1 scale model of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander. This model will provide attendees with a firsthand look at the cutting-edge technology involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. A report by The Hindu quoted Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj as saying that an immersive experience will be created inside a specially erected geodesic dome, to gather understanding about lunar missions, space science, and technology behind Chandrayaan-3 mission. It will be created with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies combined together.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Chandrayaan-3 mission Scientific results

Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on August 23. It contributed significantly to lunar exploration. During the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO scientists successfully obtained a set of scientific results that can be extremely helpful for scientists in studying the lunar surface. Some of the key scientific results are given below:

1-The first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission recorded the temperature variations of the lunar surface/near-surface at various depths. This was recorded during the probe's penetration. According to ISRO, this is the first such profile for the lunar south pole.

2-The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument mounted on Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover made the first-ever in-situ measurements confirming the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar south pole region.

3-The APXS of the Pragyan Rover detected the presence of minor elements including Sulfur, apart from the major expected elements such as Aluminum, Silicon, Calcium, and Iron.

4-The RAMBHA-LP payload mounted on Vikram Lander carried out the first in-situ measurements of the surface-bound Lunar plasma environment over the south polar region. The initial assessment of the measurements indicated that the plasma surrounding the lunar surface is relatively sparse.

5- The ILSA payload on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission's Vikram Lander recorded the vibrations occurring due to the movements of Pragyan Rover and other payloads too.

6-Scientists from NRSC/ISRO estimate that about 2.06 tonnes of lunar epiregolith were ejected and displaced over an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site.

These scientific results can help scientists from all over the world in future lunar exploration missions.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 09:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
BGMI A3 Royale Pass
BGMI A3 Royale Pass giveaway announced! Grab the opportunity to get items for FREE
Rockstar Games
Shocking! Rockstar Games shuts down former developer's blog on GTA development!
HP esports study
Gaming industry in India is booming with new career opportunities and good income: HP esports study
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon