Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to enter Moon's orbit at 7 pm today

Chandrayaan- 3 to reach moon’s orbit today with the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) planned around 7 pm by ISRO

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 18:43 IST
5 spectacular space events in August; Chandrayaan-3, Perseids meteor shower, more
Chandrayaan-3
1/5 Perhaps, the biggest event of the month will be the lunar landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. After the tragic crash of Chandrayaan-2 rover, this time the hope of the nation is with the new and improved spacecraft that is expected to enter its landing phase on August 23-24. If the landing goes well, Chandrayaan-3 rover will become the first human mission to successfully land on the south pole of the Moon. (AP)
image caption
2/5 Between August 12 and 13, it is expected that the Perseids meteor shower, one of the most popular annual meteor showers, will peak. Perseids meteor shower originates from the comet Swift-Tuttle. The meteors are known as the Perseids because the point from which they appear to hail is in the constellation Perseus. It is known as the best-known meteor shower and among the most reliable in performance. (Unsplash)
Luna-25 mission
3/5 On August 11, Russia can launch the Luna-25 mission that will enter the race with Chandrayaan-3 to the south pole of the Moon. The Luna-25 mission comes 37 years after the Luna-24 mission that sent a robotic rover to collect samples from the Moon.  (NASA Website)
image caption
4/5 On August 26, Japan is expected to launch its X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), which is a space observatory that will use X-ray spectroscopy to study the plasma in space. (Representative Photo) (NASA)
Super moon
5/5 The rarest space event will occur at the end of the month on August 30, when we will get to see the Blue Moon. While the Moon itself will not turn blue in color, the name has a specific definition. NASA defines Blue Moon as the second full moon that occurs in a single month. While that in itself is not rare, a Blue Moon coinciding with the super moon (Sturgeon Moon) is quite special. In fact, it has not happened since 2009 and the next time it happens will be in 2032, as per the website Time and Date. (AFP)
Chandrayaan- 3 to reach moon’s orbit today with the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) planned around 7 pm by ISRO. (AP)

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, launched on July 14, has traveled approximately two-thirds of the distance to the Moon. As per ISRO, it is scheduled to enter the lunar orbit today, August 5, with the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) planned around 7 pm. ISRO has confirmed the spacecraft's well-being, and its goal is to make a gentle landing on the lunar surface on August 23rd.

ISRO accomplished a successful perigee burn on midnight of August 1, raising the spacecraft's orbit to position it within the gravitational pull of the moon. The spacecraft then followed an orbit that ranged from the closest distance of 288 kilometers to Earth to the farthest point of 369,328 kilometers.

India's lunar endeavor enters a crucial phase with the LOI maneuver, a precise navigation procedure to guide the spacecraft into the moon's orbit. Around August 23, a significant milestone awaits, as India aims for a gentle touchdown near the moon's southern pole. This achievement would mark India as the fourth country to succeed in this endeavor and the pioneer at the lunar south pole.

On the way to the Moon!

As Chandrayaan-3 approaches its lunar target, the propulsion module will gradually decrease its altitude. During the initial week of August, the spacecraft is scheduled to execute 5-6 orbits around the moon, progressively shifting to a circular orbit at an altitude of 100 kilometers. In the subsequent ten days, a specific landing site near the moon's south pole will be identified with precision. Afterward, the lander will be commanded to descend from its orbit and endeavor a gentle landing.

About Chandrayaan- 3 Mission

The Chandrayaan-3 mission took off from India on July 14 at 2:35 p.m. Indian Standard Time. The mission primarily aims to achieve a secure lunar landing to facilitate the execution of experiments. NASA reports that the lander is set to touch down along with the rover in the southern polar area of the Moon. Following the successful landing, the lander is expected to gather surface materials for a span of 14 Earth days. The Chandrayaan-3 project incurred an estimated cost of around Rs. 615 crore.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 18:43 IST
