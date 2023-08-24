Chandryaan-3 live stream on YouTube has become the most viewed in the world: Report

Yesterday, it was a proud moment for all Indians when Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon. India has become the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the moon. The whole world celebrated it. The Chandrayaan-3 live stream on YouTube also made history as it has become the most viewed live stream in the world and looking at the numbers, it is not likely to get displaced by anyone anytime soon. Check out how the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) beat all the other previous ones with its Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Chandrayaan-3 live stream

Chandrayaan-3 mission was live-streamed on various platforms on August 23. The mission's live stream attracted millions of viewers to watch history being made. People across the world witnessed the amazing moment of the spacecraft landing on the Moon. Amazingly, on YouTube, it was measured at 80 lakh peak concurrent viewers (PCVs), Sacnilk reported.

As per the report, now the second most viewed stream is FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs. Croatia which had secured 61 lakh peak concurrent views. Then in the third place we have the Brazil vs. South Korea football World Cup match with 52 lakh views..

Next on Chandrayaan-3 mission

Now, that the lander has safely landed on the Moon's surface, the next big step for the mission is the 26kg rover trundling on the surface of the Moon to study the atmosphere. It is moving at the speed of 1 centimetre per second. The instruments installed will also be used to study lunar rocks and soil and the navigation camera on the rover will scan the surface.

The Pragyan rover has two payloads: APXS -- Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer and -Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). Each will perform different tasks in studying the moon's surface. The APXS will analyze the chemical and mineral composition to collect more comprehensive information about the lunar surface. On the other hand, LIBS will study the soil and rock composition near the landing site.

For 14 days, the rover will be actively roaming around the surface and will give the scientist insights into all the collected data.

ISRO posted this on X, “Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India, Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon! More updates soon”.