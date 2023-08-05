ChatGPT to roll out 6 exciting new features to get back in spotlight

ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot, is leveling up its user experience by rolling out six exciting new features. OpenAI will be launching these improvements over the next week. Of these, four will be available to all users, while two are exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, which is priced at $20 per month, OpenAI stated in a tweet. Notably, over the recent period, ChatGPT had lost some of the amazing traction it had acquired initially.

Starting with enhancements for all users, ChatGPT will now provide "prompt examples" when beginning a new chat to ease the intimidation of a blank page, according to a Techradar report. Alongside the existing example prompts on the homepage, this addition will help users get started more confidently.

Enhanced User Interface

Another addition is the introduction of "suggested replies." After the chatbot answers a question, users won't be left with an empty message box. Instead, suggested replies will aid beginners and accelerate the prompt and response improvement process for seasoned users.

Longer Login Duration

OpenAI is also extending the duration of user logins. No longer will users be logged out every two weeks; they will enjoy a more welcoming landing page upon logging in. Although the exact duration of logins remains unclear, this change aims to improve the overall user experience.

Keyboard Shortcuts

A notable addition is the inclusion of keyboard shortcuts, which can prove to be valuable time-savers. For instance, users can now 'copy last response' (⌘/Ctrl + Shift + C) and 'toggle sidebar' (⌘/Ctrl + Shift + C), among others. The introduction of shortcuts is expected to enhance user efficiency.

Exclusive Features for ChatGPT Plus Subscribers

ChatGPT Plus subscribers receive two exclusive perks. Firstly, they can now upload multiple files for analysis, allowing the chatbot to provide insights across various files. This feature is part of the Code Interpreter Beta, a versatile tool offering file conversions, data analysis, chart creation, video trimming, and more.

Additionally, ChatGPT Plus subscribers will have the chatbot default to the advanced GPT-4 model. Previously, users had to toggle between the older GPT-3.5 model and GPT-4. Now, GPT-4 will be automatically available to subscribers, enriching their experience.

While these improvements might not be as groundbreaking as the shift to GPT-4 earlier this year, they do enhance ChatGPT's appeal, especially to beginners who may have moved away from the chatbot after its initial hype. OpenAI continues to refine the AI smarts of ChatGPT, making it more approachable and useful for everyone.