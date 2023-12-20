Icon
Home Tech News ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases guidelines to gauge 'catastrophic risks' stemming from AI

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases guidelines to gauge 'catastrophic risks' stemming from AI

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI published Monday its newest guidelines for gauging "catastrophic risks" from artificial intelligence in models currently being developed.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Dec 20 2023, 07:05 IST
Icon
ChatGPT
OpenAI releases guidelines for gauging catastrophic risks from AI. (AFP)
ChatGPT
OpenAI releases guidelines for gauging catastrophic risks from AI. (AFP)

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI published Monday its newest guidelines for gauging "catastrophic risks" from artificial intelligence in models currently being developed. The announcement comes one month after the company's board fired CEO Sam Altman, only to hire him back a few days later when staff and investors rebelled. According to US media, board members had criticized Altman for favoring the accelerated development of OpenAI, even if it meant sidestepping certain questions about its tech's possible risks.

In a "Preparedness Framework" published on Monday, the company states: "We believe the scientific study of catastrophic risks from AI has fallen far short of where we need to be."

The framework, it reads, should "help address this gap."

A monitoring and evaluations team announced in October will focus on "frontier models" currently being developed that have capabilities superior to the most advanced AI software.

The team will assess each new model and assign it a level of risk, from "low" to "critical," in four main categories.

Only models with a risk score of "medium" or below can be deployed, according to the framework.

The first category concerns cybersecurity and the model's ability to carry out large-scale cyberattacks.

The second will measure the software's propensity to help create a chemical mixture, an organism (such as a virus) or a nuclear weapon, all of which could be harmful to humans.

The third category concerns the persuasive power of the model, such as the extent to which it can influence human behavior.

The last category of risk concerns the potential autonomy of the model, in particular whether it can escape the control of the programmers who created it.

Once the risks have been identified, they will be submitted to OpenAI's Safety Advisory Group, a new body that will make recommendations to Altman or a person appointed by him.

The head of OpenAI will then decide on any changes to be made to a model to reduce the associated risks.

The board of directors will be kept informed and may overrule a management decision.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 07:05 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon