CLAT 2024 registration: Here’s how to apply online and 8 apps to prepare successfully

CLAT 2024 registration: NLUs has officially initiated the application process for CLAT 2024 on July 1. Here's a step-by-step guide for online application and check out the apps that will help you prepare and guide you towards success.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 16:32 IST
CLAT 2024
View all Images
Registration begins online for CLAT 2024. (Pixabay)

CLAT 2024 registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially initiated the application process for CLAT 2024 on July 1. Prospective candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 NLUs can now fill and submit their application forms through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the CLAT 2024 application form is November 3, 2023, with the CLAT exam scheduled to take place on December 3, 2023.

For those interested in applying for CLAT 2024, below are the step-by-step instructions for online registration:

Step 1: Go to the consortiumofnlus.ac.in official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the CLAT 2024 tab.

Step 3: Proceed with new registration by providing your mobile number.

Step 4: Create a password and use it to log in through the candidate login box.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the required details.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and review the information provided.

Step 7: Download the final page and take a printout for future reference.

It's worth noting that all admissions to the 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programs for the academic year 2024-2025 will be conducted exclusively through CLAT 2024, as announced on the official website. Additionally, the Consortium has introduced an updated exam pattern for the CLAT undergraduate entrance exam. The revised format will include 120 questions instead of the previous 150, and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the exam.

CLAT, being the gateway to admission for undergraduate and postgraduate law programs at 21 prestigious National Law Universities in India, is considered the most sought-after and challenging law entrance test in the country. Aspirants are advised to be thoroughly prepared for the exam. To assist with CLAT preparation, here are 8 useful apps:

1. Unacademy: One of the country's most popular apps for preparing for various competitive exams, including CLAT. It offers courses and valuable content to aid candidates in cracking the law entrance test.

2. EduRev: Another reliable option for CLAT preparation, EduRev's CLAT 2020 Exam Preparation App provides study material, mock tests, video lectures, and revision notes, among other resources.

3. Mockers: A free mock test app that offers test series/mock tests with solutions in both English and Hindi for over 60 exams, including CLAT. It also includes current affairs, quizzes, practice tests, and performance analysis.

4. Eduwhere's CLAT - Law Exams Mock Tests: This app provides subject-wise mock tests with solutions, online/national mocks, and detailed results to help candidates in their preparation.

With these resources at hand, aspiring candidates can be better equipped to excel in the CLAT 2024 exam and secure their place in the prestigious National Law Universities across the country.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 16:32 IST
