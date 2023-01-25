 Lenovo K8 Plus Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lenovo Phones Lenovo K8 Plus

    Lenovo K8 Plus

    Lenovo K8 Plus is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K8 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K8 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31161/heroimage/119683-v2-lenovo-k8-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31161/images/Design/119683-v2-lenovo-k8-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31161/images/Design/119683-v2-lenovo-k8-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31161/images/Design/119683-v2-lenovo-k8-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31161/images/Design/119683-v2-lenovo-k8-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    13 MP + 5 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo K8 Plus Price in India

    Lenovo K8 Plus price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Lenovo K8 Plus is Rs.7,499 on amazon.in.

    Lenovo K8 Plus price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Lenovo K8 Plus is Rs.7,499 on amazon.in.

    Lenovo K8 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 26 Hours(4G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 26 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 401 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 401 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 73.9 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 147.9 mm
    • 165 grams
    • Venom Black, Fine Gold
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 68.04 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 424 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • September 7, 2017 (Official)
    • Lenovo
    • Stock
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • K8 Plus
    • No
    • Yes
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6757CD
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    • Google Calculator, Calendar, Chrome, Clock, Drive, Duo, Gmail, Maps, Messenger, Photos, Play Movies and TV, Play Music, Play Store, YouTube, Microsoft Excel, Powerpoint, Word, Outlook, Skype, OneDrive, OneNote
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 22.5 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lenovo K8 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo K8 Plus in India?

    Lenovo K8 Plus price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757CD; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo K8 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo K8 Plus?

    How long does the Lenovo K8 Plus last?

    What is the Lenovo K8 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo K8 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lenovo K8 Plus