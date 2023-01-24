DALL-E 2 to Stable Diffusion, generate photos freely with these AI tools

Want custom images for your website or specific images for your article? Generate digital images with these AI-powered tools.

One of the most rapidly growing fields that has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work is Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI can be helpful in a number of ways, such as its ability to automate repetitive tasks, thus freeing up time for humans to pursue more important tasks. From assisting with decision making, providing direct assistance to individuals to improving efficiency and effectiveness of systems, possibilities for Artificial Intelligence are endless. And that is why the emergence of recent AI-powered apps like ChatGPT have taken the world by storm.

There's an AI which can help you make realistic AI photos in just seconds! Called DALL-E, it is a deep-learning model developed by OpenAI to generate digital images with language descriptions. It was revealed by OpenAI on January 21 and uses a modified version of GPT3 to generate realistic-looking images. Although the tool was in Beta stages available to only the testers, it has now been made available for the public to use freely.

And it's not just DALL-E that can help users create digital art pieces using AI. There are plenty of other tools too.

Best AI tools to generate images

1. DALL-E 2: The successor to DALL-E, this tool can be used to generate realistic-looking digital images from natural language descriptions. Users need to sign up or login after which they get 50 free credits for the first month, followed by 15 free credit refills every month after that.

2. Stable Diffusion: An alternative to DALL-E, Stable Diffusion allows users to create digital images freely without any need of signing up or any credit restriction. The developers say they don't collect or use any personal information, nor do they store your text or image.

3. Mage.Space: Mage.Space is yet another AI tool to generate digital art pieces. Like Stable Diffusion, there are no restrictions on how many images you generate. Logging in to your account grants you access to a few extra tools.