    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News DALL-E 2 to Stable Diffusion, generate photos freely with these AI tools

    DALL-E 2 to Stable Diffusion, generate photos freely with these AI tools

    Want custom images for your website or specific images for your article? Generate digital images with these AI-powered tools.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 17:26 IST
    Artificial Intelligence
    DALL-E 2 is one of the most popular AI-powered tools to generate images. (Bloomberg)
    Artificial Intelligence
    DALL-E 2 is one of the most popular AI-powered tools to generate images. (Bloomberg)

    One of the most rapidly growing fields that has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work is Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI can be helpful in a number of ways, such as its ability to automate repetitive tasks, thus freeing up time for humans to pursue more important tasks. From assisting with decision making, providing direct assistance to individuals to improving efficiency and effectiveness of systems, possibilities for Artificial Intelligence are endless. And that is why the emergence of recent AI-powered apps like ChatGPT have taken the world by storm.

    There's an AI which can help you make realistic AI photos in just seconds! Called DALL-E, it is a deep-learning model developed by OpenAI to generate digital images with language descriptions. It was revealed by OpenAI on January 21 and uses a modified version of GPT3 to generate realistic-looking images. Although the tool was in Beta stages available to only the testers, it has now been made available for the public to use freely.

    And it's not just DALL-E that can help users create digital art pieces using AI. There are plenty of other tools too.

    Best AI tools to generate images

    1. DALL-E 2: The successor to DALL-E, this tool can be used to generate realistic-looking digital images from natural language descriptions. Users need to sign up or login after which they get 50 free credits for the first month, followed by 15 free credit refills every month after that.

    2. Stable Diffusion: An alternative to DALL-E, Stable Diffusion allows users to create digital images freely without any need of signing up or any credit restriction. The developers say they don't collect or use any personal information, nor do they store your text or image.

    3. Mage.Space: Mage.Space is yet another AI tool to generate digital art pieces. Like Stable Diffusion, there are no restrictions on how many images you generate. Logging in to your account grants you access to a few extra tools.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 17:25 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games