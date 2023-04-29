Home Tech News Debris blast from SpaceX rocket launch renews environmental questions

Debris blast from SpaceX rocket launch renews environmental questions

While the spectacle of SpaceX's new Starship rocket blowing up over the Gulf of Mexico riveted the public's attention, it was the explosive nature of the launch at ground level that was drawing heightened scrutiny.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 10:18 IST
SpaceX
The rocket itself tumbled out of control and blew up in midair a few minutes into its flight. (AFP)
SpaceX
The rocket itself tumbled out of control and blew up in midair a few minutes into its flight. (AFP)

 While the spectacle of SpaceX's new Starship rocket blowing up over the Gulf of Mexico riveted the public's attention, it was the explosive nature of the launch at ground level that was drawing heightened scrutiny from the government this week.

The shattering force of last Thursday's launch in South Texas sent a cloud of pulverized concrete raining over a small town nearby, federal regulators said, raising fresh questions about the environmental impact of ramped-up launch operations at the site.

The blastoff from the SpaceX facility, adjacent to a national wildlife refuge near Boca Chica Beach, also hurled large chunks of concrete and metal thousands of feet away and ignited a 3.5-acre (1.4-hectare) fire on nearby grounds, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Damage to the launch pad, the floor of which was largely demolished during liftoff, was visible in photos of the aftermath. No one was hurt, and no dead birds or wildlife were found on lands owned or managed by the refuge, the agency said.

The rocket itself tumbled out of control and blew up in midair a few minutes into its flight.

Environmentalists seized on the report as evidence that a more in-depth study of potential hazards to public safety and wildlife should be conducted before further Starship launches are conducted at Boca Chica.

"They contemplated debris from these launches, but not part of the launch pad itself being blown out miles away and scattered across the landscape," said Jared Margolis, a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. "What happened is not what they anticipated."

NASA is counting on Starship as a major component for its Artemis program, aimed at returning astronauts to the moon in the next few years as a stepping stone to eventual human exploration of Mars.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Fish and Wildlife Service findings.

The April 20 launch was days after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted SpaceX a license to launch the Starship via its Super Heavy rocket booster. The uncrewed test flight was the first for the combined two-stage vehicle.

Despite the outcome, SpaceX hailed the aborted mission as a qualified success. The company said it was satisfied in getting Starship off the ground in its maiden test flight, a valuable source of data for further development of the spacecraft.

The report by the Fish and Wildlife Service, part of the U.S. Interior Department, was the first account from government regulators on the extent of collateral damage from the launch, apart from the aerial explosion of the Starship itself.

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder and CEO of SpaceX, said on Friday the California-based company now plans to install a water-cooling system and steel foundation for the next launch of the rocket, the most powerful ever built.

The FAA last week said it had opened a "mishap" investigation, as required by law, effectively grounding the rocket ship until SpaceX determines a root cause for any failures and takes corrective action.

 

CONCRETE DUST CLOUD

On the ground, the force of roughly 30 rocket engines firing at full power pummeled the launchpad floor at liftoff, carving a crater several feet deep into the ground.

A resulting plume of concrete dust drifted as far as 6.5 miles (10.5 km) to the northwest, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. Pulverized material fell over tidal flats in the area and on Port Isabel, a town near the state's far southeastern tip, said agency spokesperson Aubry Buzek.

An environmental assessment that the agency approved last year for the recently expanded Starbase facility envisions blastoff debris remaining within a 700-acre (approximately one square mile) zone around the launchpad.

Concrete chunks and metal shrapnel flung thousands of feet from the launch pad would likely have landed in critical habitat for the piping plover, a shorebird on the endangered species list, Margolis said.

Before the FAA granted the license, environmentalists had pressed for a more extensive environmental impact study. Margolis said the launch mishap proved the original environmental analysis was inadequate.

Reopening the SpaceX facility to a full-scale environmental review would set back Starship development, complicating NASA's Artemis timeline, as well as the anticipated use of the spacecraft for Pentagon and commercial missions.

Musk suggested last week that SpaceX could have planned upgrades to the launch site ready for installation before the next launch attempt in one to two months.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 10:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games leak: Sifu, Rachet and Clank, Sekiro and more

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets